Bottom-placed side's improvement evident on the scoreboard

PORTLAND is still searching for its first win of the Hampden league season but the bottom-placed side's performances across the past month have shown marked improvement.
The Tigers' averaging losing margin across their first four matches was 92 points.
They have slashed that average to 34 points across their past four games and been within striking distance at three-quarter-time in three of those.
Their latest effort was a 12.21 (93) to 8.10 (58) loss to Camperdown at Leura Oval on Saturday, June 1 when they were just nine points adrift at the final break.
Magpies coach Neville Swayn was full of praise for the Lochie Huppatz-coached Tigers.
"Portland are doing a lot right. It was just an arm wrestle and it was just the last quarter where I felt we got on top which I think has been Portland's theme," he said.
"They have good mids and (forward Jake) Wilson hurt us, he kicked maybe five."
Huppatz is rapt with his players' fight.
"You can have a bad start to the year and let that continue on and make that the standard but the boys weren't happy to accept that and they continue to drive a better standard. It's starting to show," he said.
"The thing has been finishing games and knowing how to adjust if things aren't going your way in the last quarter.
"We have to find a way to stay in games early in the fourth and then surge after that."
Tiger Kane Johnson dislocated his shoulder and faces a long stint on the sidelines.
"He spent a few hours in Warrnambool (at the hospital) trying to get that back in so he'll have to have an MRI and see if surgery is the route," Huppatz said.
The playing coach was pleased with Wilson's efforts in attack as well as teenager Noah Nicholls who played his best senior game.
"Jake's been huge for us, such a commanding target down there for us," Huppatz said.
"We have to get better at lowering the eyes and giving his an actual chance in a one-on-one.
"Every time we did that, he scored, got himself a free kick or got the ball to ground."
