Coach's faith pays off as footballer 'thrown in the deep end'

IT'S a wise idea for football teams to have different options on the drawing board.
North Warrnambool Eagles got creative in their narrow win against fellow Hampden finals hopeful Cobden on Saturday, June 1, deploying Lachie Wines in the ruck.
Eagles coach Nathan Vardy (concussion) was sidelined and fellow ruck option Jordan Dillon was a late out with soreness.
Vardy said Wines embraced the challenge against Bombers ace Tim Auckland and played his part in the Eagles' 9.13 (67) to 10.4 (64) victory at Cobden Recreation Reserve.
"He's a big, strong kid and he battled away and I think we only just started playing him in the ruck a couple of weeks ago in the reserves," he said.
"He came in as a second ruck (at selection on Thursday night) and he ended up being thrown in the deep end.
"He did exactly what we asked - he was aggressive and he was strong and he put in a good fight for us."
North Warrnambool Eagles, sitting second on the ladder with a 6-2 win-loss record, stormed to a 30-0 quarter-time lead.
But Cobden, needing to win to stay in touch with the top-five, responded, kicking 10 goals to five across the next three quarters.
"It was exactly how we wanted to start and after quarter-time Cobden lifted their pressure and got themselves back into the game," Vardy said.
"We had a bit of wayward kicking in front of goal, we just couldn't put them away and they hit the front with a couple of minutes to go."
Eagles key forward Dylan Parish then converted a set shot to reinstate the Eagles' lead with roughly two minutes to play.
The visitors also unveiled a debutant in teenager Harvey Gorman.
"He's had a good pre-season and is as hard as a cat's head and we knew he'd come in and bring the intensity we needed and he did just that," Vardy said.
At the other end of the spectrum, veteran Michael Barlow, at 36, came in for his second game of the season and was immense.
"We were battling in terms of hit-outs so to have his smarts and experience around the stoppages to help the boys set up accordingly, it was probably lucky we had him this week," he said.
