Close finish: 'In a really tight comp, they're really important wins'

PERENNIAL finalist Koroit is finding a way to win as it strives to entrench itself in the Hampden league top three.
The Saints produced a come-from-behind victory against a plucky Hamilton Kangaroos at Victoria Park on Saturday, June 1.
The 10.12 (72) to 10.6 (66) result came after they fell almost three goals adrift early in the final term.
It also improved the Chris McLaren-coached side's record to six wins and two losses from the opening eight rounds. It sits third on the ladder on percentage.
McLaren, who is leading a new-look side in 2024, said his players had to will themselves home against the Roos, who sit ninth on the ladder with a 2-6 record.
"Our intensity, effort and pressure was down a little bit but we had to find something and to our credit, we've probably had a few of those situations this year, and we've been able to find something and get over the line," he said.
"In a really tight comp, they're really important wins."
Hamilton was eight points up at three-quarter-time and kicked the first goal of the final quarter.
McLaren said Koroit, best served by goal-kicking midfielder Connor Byrne, was impressed with Hamilton Kangaroos' effort.
"It was a game Hamilton really played on their terms, especially the first three quarters," he said.
"They have quite a distinct method of how they like to play and it is quite challenging to play against.
"Hamilton are quite a strong stoppage and clearance team. I think we got them at centre bounce over the duration of the day but they get lots of numbers around the ball and link up with hands and are dangerous offensively when they're charging forward in numbers."
Hamilton Kangaroos coach Brad Thomas said it was another step forward for his developing side which benefitted from the experienced Hugh Douglas kicking five goals.
"We had our moments to really secure the win and just weren't able to," he said.
"I am very pleased with where the boys are at. It felt like we were in control for most of the match.
"It is exciting where the club and boys are going...they're going to be sticking together for a fair while."
Koroit midfielder Paddy O'Sullivan was a late out, replaced by Kyle Moloney.
"We lost him in the warm-up, so he didn't get to the start line," McLaren said.
"He got a significant corked hip last week and actually trained both nights (during the week)."
