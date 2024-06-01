Footy coach proud as side delivers most 'mature' performance in years

It wasn't just the four points that had Timboon Demons playing-coach Marcus Hickey smiling after his side's win against South Rovers at Walter Oval.
It was also his side's maturity when the game was on the line.
The Demons downed the Lions 11.10 (76) to 9.5 (59), to notch their second victory of the year in the round nine Warrnambool and District league clash on Saturday, June 1.
It was a tight contest for most of the day, with the Demons holding just a slender five-point lead heading into the final quarter.
"I said to the guys after the game, it was one of our most mature performances for probably three or four years," he told The Standard.
"They started really well to their credit. We didn't panic, we just had to up our pressure and we did, got it back on our terms and then played some really mature footy.
"When it was on our terms we played fast and then when they got the momentum back we were able to play slow footy and wrestle the momentum back. I'm just really proud."
Mitch Gristede kicked two goals for the Demons while in-form Lions forward Josh Bell snagged three majors.
The Demons mentor praised the work of midfield pair Darcy Bridgewater and Balun Cumming for their defensive roles up against star Lions ball-winners Sandy Williams and Kurt Lenehan.
He also lauded veteran Ben Newey, who "set the standard with pressure around the footy" and defender Luke Smith who was given the tough match-up of Bell
Bell's three goals came after consecutive bags of five the previous two games.
"Josh Bell's been in really good form kicking some goals and him (Smith) going to Belly gave us some match-ups where we could be more attacking out of the back six," Hickey said.
"He really set us up."
The Demons head into the league-wide bye on Saturday, June 8, sitting eighth on the ladder.
Hickey conceded the side had experienced some frustrating close losses in the first half of the year but was pleased to enter the break with a drought-breaking win at Walter Oval.
"I don't think we've won over here for over 10 years," he said.
Lions coach Luke Kenna conceded he was "pretty disappointed" to not come away with the win.
"They were probably just a bit tougher at the ball I guess at times," he said.
"It turned into a scrap which is probably what you don't want to do against Timboon. We wanted to get them on the outside and run and then probably some skill errors, turnovers when we did have it out in the open cost us pretty dearly.
"I think it probably wasn't the best version of ourselves today but we'll keep working and try and get better."
Ben Oates and Dylan Cox were standouts for the Lions, who sit 10th.
