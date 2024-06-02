'Setting up pretty nicely': Gritty win as side locks in fifth ahead of bye

A gritty win against South Rovers could prove pivotal come the end of the home-and-away season for Timboon Demons.
The Demons, without star playing-coach Anna Archie (unavailable), survived a scare against a rising Lions outfit, prevailing 52-50 in the round nine Warrnambool and District league clash at Walter Oval.
The win gives the victors four-points breathing room in fifth spot ahead of sixth-placed Dennington, with a league-wide bye on Saturday June 8.
Demons defender Bess Hallyburton was pleased her side withstood the pressure of the Lions, who held a small lead at different stages of the fourth quarter.
"All credit to South, they played a great game and we just managed to hold it off in the end so it was really good," she told The Standard.
Hallyburton said the side successfully experimented with different combinations in the absence of Archie and some other players who were away with sickness.
"We had lots of girls stepping up today and they just slotted in there really nicely, so just adjusting to those changes as they came that was really good," she said.
"...We were a few players down, a few sickies today, a couple of little niggles on court today, so that always throws a bit of a spanner in the works but as I said all those girls stepping up did really well and we're very lucky that we've got a very versatile A reserve that can step up when needed."
Defender Jorja Niewenhuizen had a knee injury concern during the match but Hallyburton was confident she would be "fighting fit" for round 10 after the bye.
Hallyburton and Laura Rosolin were two of the Demons' best players while Georgia White and Meg Downie impressed for the Lions.
The Demons defender is happy with how her side is placed after the first half of the season.
"Hopefully we don't get into the last round and have to battle out for fifth spot again but I think it's setting up pretty nicely," Hallyburton said.
"We'll just keep ticking away, doing the basics well and do what we do well."
Lions coach Niketa Finck was extremely proud of her side which was also not at full strength.
"Everyone stuck it out really well, unfortunately we've got a couple of injuries this week and some sicknesses as well, so the girls really pulled it out," she said.
"It was an amazing game, they fought back really, really hard. Sometimes our second half is the one we lack a little bit in and today they really pulled it out in that second half and focused on coming back."
A victory to the Lions would have been their second of the season and second in a row after they defeated Panmure in round eight.
Finck said her side would take confidence from the game despite the loss.
"The excitement on the sidelines was just as exciting as what it was on the court as well," she said.
"Definitely a booster and knowing that we've got our full team coming back, the week after next, we'll definitely build for sure."
Meanwhile, Kolora-Noorat ensured it remained entrenched inside the top-five with a nine-goal win against Russells Creek.
The Creekers, chasing their third victory of the year, led 24-21 at halftime before the Power rallied to finish 46-37 at the end of the game.
Matilda Curran shot 21 goals for the victors and was a standout while Sarah Robertson was influential for the Creekers.
The Power are fourth on the ladder, two-points adrift of third-placed Allansford and four-points ahead of the fifth-placed Demons.
In the remaining fixtures, undefeated Nirranda flexed its muscle against Old Collegians, prevailing 61-26 while Allansford also recorded a comfortable win, defeating Panmure 79-27.
Second-placed Merrivale downed Dennington 44-30.
