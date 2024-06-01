The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Call for rate rise to be scrapped as budget on city council agenda

Rachael Houlihan
By Rachael Houlihan
Updated June 1 2024 - 2:11pm, first published 11:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Call for rate rise to be scrapped as budget on city council agenda
Call for rate rise to be scrapped as budget on city council agenda

As Warrnambool councillors look to adopt the city's annual budget on Monday, one resident says a rate increase should not occur during the 'cost of living crisis'.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachael Houlihan

Rachael Houlihan

Journalist

Deputy editor at The Standard. Former Warrnambool City Council and general news reporter. Send me news tips: rhoulihan@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.