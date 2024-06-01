Call for rate rise to be scrapped as budget on city council agenda

As Warrnambool councillors look to adopt the city's annual budget on Monday, one resident says a rate increase should not occur during the 'cost of living crisis'.
The Warrnambool City Council 2024/25 budget proposes a 2.75 per cent rate increase and is on the agenda for the June 3 meeting.
The proposed rate hike makes the average bill $2260 - a rise of $39.33 per year.
Parking fines will also jump 25 per cent to $100 if the budget is passed.
A submission to the draft budget said it was "great to see money allocated ($2.1 million) to upgrade a childcare centre and subsequently reduce wait times for families in need".
"(But) it's frustrating (yet not surprising) to see yet another rate rise when we're in a cost of living crisis," they wrote.
"Whilst the rise is below the cap, it still places additional financial burden on already-struggling families and in a town where we already pay some of the highest rates in the state.
"I'd be curious to hear some rationale as to why the rates weren't just left where they were, as they already generate substantial income for the council.
"What measures in this budget have been brought in to reduce cost of living pressures? That's right, none. It would be nice to see the council make a move or two to show they care about the community they're supposed to represent and support."
The council responded, saying it had contained the rate increase to the rate cap set by the Victorian government.
"In maintaining all services at current levels council will create built-in budget efficiencies given the rate increase is below inflation levels," it said.
"Warrnambool City Council rates are similar to those of demographically and geographically similar municipalities.
"The most recently available figures on the Know Your Council website shows the following 2022-2023 average rate per property comparison:
Another submitter said they were "not real impressed with council spending $650,000 on pedestrian crossings on another roundabout".
"Fix the road surface and move on. Increasing the size of the roundabout will result in another (mess) like Pertobe/Banyan streets where trucks and buses can't even get around it. Stop wasting money and just fix the bloody roads," they wrote.
A city officer responded, saying the $650,000 project was funded by the federal government ($400,000) and the council ($250,000).
"The road surface and the roundabout at this intersection are about 40 years old and due for replacement," the council response stated.
"The intersection's crash history meant that it attracted Australian government funding to improve safety. The project brings this intersection in line with those at Kepler and Koroit streets and Kepler and Timor streets."
Another submission on the budget called for public seats along Lava, Kepler, Timor and Koroit streets with protection from the sun and rain, and an upgrade to the public seating in Liebig Street to include weather protection
Warrnambool's Matron Swinton Early Learning Centre in west Warrnambool has been earmarked for a $2.1 million upgrade in the budget, creating an extra 33 child care places.
Waiting lists in Warrnambool have ballooned to 380 with parents facing a two-year wait for a place.
The project is part of a proposed $27.9 million capital works program for the city which also includes $1.5 million to redevelop recreation facilities at Walter Oval, $700,000 to upgrade flooring at the netball stadium and $350,000 for irrigation at Friendly Societies' Park.
The council meeting starts at 5.45pm at the Warrnambool Civic Centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.