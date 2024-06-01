AFLW snub: No women's footy game scheduled for city in 2024 season

Warrnambool mayor Ben Blain says it's disappointing the city won't host an AFLW match this year, but he is certain women's football will come back to the Reid Oval in 2025.
The AFLW fixture was released on Friday, May 31 and Warrnambool was not listed to hold a match.
The city has hosted Geelong v Essendon twice at the upgraded Reid Oval, drawing large crowds to the match.
"It is disappointing but we will continue to work with the AFL and AFLW to get games," Mr Blain told The Standard.
"I am confident we will get games next year. We will have it back.
"We have a premier sporting ground in the Reid Oval. It's an amazing place to play and we have had great feedback on it.
"I'm not sure why we didn't get it this year. It's just the draw."
Last year the official crowd number came in at 2832, down from 4560 in 2022.
For the first time in 2024 teams will play an 11-game home and away season with an additional game on either a Tuesday or Wednesday as mid-week footy is introduced during a four-week block across weeks four to seven in the draw.
Matches outside of the major cities will be held in Mackay, Cairns, Ballarat, Canberra and Darwin.
For the first time a game will be played in Coffs Harbour when the Swans take on Richmond.
