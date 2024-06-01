The Standard
AFLW snub: No women's footy game scheduled for city in 2024 season

Rachael Houlihan
By Rachael Houlihan
Updated June 1 2024 - 11:01am, first published 11:00am
Warrnambool won't host an AFLW match this year.
Warrnambool mayor Ben Blain says it's disappointing the city won't host an AFLW match this year, but he is certain women's football will come back to the Reid Oval in 2025.

