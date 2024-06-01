Shire takes roads, renewable energy and housing issues to state parliament

Moyne Shire's leaders have met with key state parliament movers and shakers to advocate for and discuss the region's most pressing issues.
Key priorities including roads, renewable energy, housing and workforce attractions were dissected during a mid-week visit to Melbourne.
Mayor Ian Smith and acting chief executive officer Peter Brown spent two days at Parliament House meeting government ministers, advisors and opposition MPs.
The South West Victoria Alliances refreshed regional priorities were also launched at an event attended by MPs and south-west business and community leaders.
The pair met with Minster for Energy Lily D'Ambrosio, Minister for Roads Melissa Horne, Minister for Jobs and Industry Natalie Hutchins, Advisors to Minister for Planning Sonia Kilkenny, Minster for Environment, Tourism and Events Steve Dimopoulos as well as opposition spokesman for Roads Danny O'Brien and local MPs Jacinta Ermacora and Roma Britnell.
Cr Smith said visits to state parliament were critical to ensure Moyne's key priorities remained in front of the government.
"We raised key issues including the condition of our state-controlled roads, renewable energy developments, housing and workforce attraction," he said.
"It was a very worthwhile trip and it felt like the Ministers and advisors had a good understanding of what we were asking for and raising.
"We have made sure those who are making decisions and delivering funding are acutely aware of the opportunities and challenges our region faces. It's also important to build relationships with opposition MPs and shadow ministers, to ensure they know what we are seeking while they are developing policies as part of the election cycle."
