Police seeking information on bike, pedestrian crash

Warrnambool police are looking for witnesses to a crash in the city three months ago.
Police are appealing for public assistance following an incident in Warrnambool, on Friday, March 1.
Investigators have been told a pushbike and a pedestrian crashed at the intersection of Timor and Banyan streets about 11am.
Police are interested in speaking to the bike rider or anyone who saw the incident.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam/CCTV footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
