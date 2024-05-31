Firefighters from across the region spend all day battling bushfire

It's taken at least 10 CFA tankers most of the day to bring a bushfire in Macarthur under control.
A CFA spokeswoman told The Standard a grass and scrub fire broke out on Lake Gorrie Road near the Budj Bim national park at about 8.30am on Friday morning, May 31.
She said at least ten tankers from across the state attended the site, including those from Milltown, Byaduk, Branxholme, Macarthur, Broadwater, Orford, Ripponhurst and Bessiebelle stations.
"It started this morning," the spokeswoman said.
"It was brought under control at 4.21pm ... all tankers are back in their stations now."
