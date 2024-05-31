Sea of purple helps Warrnambool school mark Sorry Day

The halls of Warrnambool Primary School have been decorated as a colourful reminder of the importance of reconciliation.
As part 2024's Sorry Day and National Reconciliation Week, students have been learning and reflecting on its meaning.
Teacher Gina Mills said teaching students about Indigenous history in an age-appropriate way was necessary.
"I just think it's important for them to know the history of the country that they live in," Mrs Mills said.
"It's learning about and an acknowledgement of Reconciliation Week.
"It just also makes them aware and respectful."
Students coloured in Reconciliation Week posters with the 2024 slogan 'now more than ever'.
Students also made their own hibiscus flowers in recognition of the official national symbol of the Stolen Generations.
Year six and Koori leader Chey Nelson said programs like this helped her feel safe at school.
"[having these events] means that I'm always welcomed here," the year six student said.
"All the other people that come here are really welcome."
Chey said she hoped students could come away from the week with a better understanding of First Nations culture.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.