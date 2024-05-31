'So much to offer': Transforming town catching the eye of more tourists

The rapid transformation of Koroit in the past five years is adding polish to a once "rough diamond".
A multi-million dollar streetscape renewal, new shops and the growing annual Irish Festival have all helped to put the small south-west town on the map.
Koroit and District Progress Association president Sam Rudolph said for those reasons it was no surprise the town was a finalist in the Victorian Top Tourism Town Awards.
"The new bluestone pavement has really started to polish the town up and create a sense of pride, the town's really starting to rally behind the festivals, community areas and events and be really proud of where they live," he said.
"It's great. The transition of the town started probably about five or six years ago, the IGA had plans to do itself up, a few shops came into town. COVID brought a few young families up to get out of Melbourne or even just Warrnambool.
"The community itself has been awoken and started to say 'we're proud of our town, let's make it somewhere we want to live in and enjoy being around'.
Mr Rudolph, who also owns Noodledoof brewery on the town's main street, said he was sure the majority of those who visited the town would vote for it.
"The Koroit Irish Festival is getting better and better every year, more visitors are coming to see what it's about and really immerse themselves in the town," he said.
"It's a celebration more than anything, tourists come and they have an amazing time. All year-round Koroit has so much to offer, we're on the slope of Tower Hill after all.
"The geology, serenity and wildlife is brilliant and you've got great shops on the main strip with more being done up.
"The botanic gardens is beautiful and the rail trail precinct has a really nice skate park and barbecue area. It's a really nice little hub that the community and anyone travelling through loves."
Voting will be open between June 3 - 24 and the winning town will be announced on July 25.
