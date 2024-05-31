Health service's new badge will help keep professionals in the region

South West Healthcare is now one of the nation's first accredited rural training hospitals for plastic and reconstructive surgeries.
The training is provided to registrars in those fields during their final years. SWH has long provided a number of procedures from skin cancer and hand surgery to post-cancer breast reconstruction and burns.
Chief executive officer Craig Fraser said SWH was the only rural accredited plastics training hospital in the state.
"It took a collaborative effort with Robert Toma and our service to build up the plastics unit to the point we could achieve the requirements of the Royal Australian College of Surgeons for the program," Mr Fraser said.
"Six of our past registrars have progressed to accredited plastics programs despite the very limited intake each year and this is testament to the strong training they've received through our service and dedication of Dr Toma."
Warrnambool Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery founder Dr. Toma said the accreditation was recognition of the success of the unaccredited plastics training program which had run in the region for the past eight years.
"We currently service a catchment area of 250,000 clients with the recommended ratio being one plastic surgeon to 34,000 clients," he said.
"With the accredited training now at South West Healthcare the registrars on the program in their final years, and with a good experience, we hope they choose to stay rural after training rural.
"We're putting ourselves in a better position to retain future doctors and build our plastics and reconstructive surgery unit for the benefit of the south-west."
