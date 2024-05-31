The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Fire Rescue Victoria want to help spark a passion for firefighting

Sophia Baker
By Sophia Baker
May 31 2024 - 3:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool firefighters Paul Gleeson, Ben Wolff, Trevor Moloney and Matt Winkler. Picture supplied
Warrnambool firefighters Paul Gleeson, Ben Wolff, Trevor Moloney and Matt Winkler. Picture supplied

People from Warrnambool and surrounding areas are being encouraged to consider a career as a firefighter.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophia Baker

Sophia Baker

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering general news from the south-west Victoria area. Email: sophia.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.