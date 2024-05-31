Fire Rescue Victoria want to help spark a passion for firefighting

People from Warrnambool and surrounding areas are being encouraged to consider a career as a firefighter.
Fire Rescue Victoria (FRV) has announced its next round of recruitment will be opening soon.
Warrnambool Acting Commander Tony Smith said firefighters had plenty of grear opportunities.
"When I joined the fire service, one of my instructors said to me that in this job you can challenge yourself every day," Acting Commander Smith said.
"They were 100 per cent correct."
He said firefighters did more than just battle blazes.
"We respond to emergencies of all types and assist the community wherever we can," Acting Commander Smith said.
Firefighters are also involved in emergency medical responses (EMR), search and rescue operations, attend road accidents and marine responses.
Acting Commissioner Michelle Cowling AFSM said FRV was urging people from diverse backgrounds to apply.
"Firefighting is an exciting and rewarding career for people from all walks of life," Acting Commissioner Cowling said.
"We want our workforce to reflect the diversity of the community we serve."
Applications for FRV's firefighter recruitment will be open between 1 and 8 July 2024.
More information can be found at the FRV website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.