The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

AEC to move 370,000 Victorian voters to a new electorate

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated June 2 2024 - 3:14pm, first published May 31 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Victorian electoral map from the 2022 federal election, showing the Liberal win in Wannon and Labor taking out Ballarat and Bendigo. Picture by Monokamui
The Victorian electoral map from the 2022 federal election, showing the Liberal win in Wannon and Labor taking out Ballarat and Bendigo. Picture by Monokamui

Bendigo, Ballarat and Wannon are among the dozens of Victorian federal electorates where thousands of voters will be shifted into a different division.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Victorian state correspondent

Correspondent covering key issues across regional Victoria, based in Melbourne.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.