Respect to take over Lyndoch Living, no job cuts expected, says CEO

Staff from Respect Group will be on site at Warrnambool's Lyndoch aged care facility on Monday.
The company will take over Lyndoch Living on Saturday, June 1.
Respect Group chief executive officer and managing director Jason Binder said staff would guide Lyndoch employees through the process of changing to the company's operating procedures.
He said Respect Group staff would be on-site for a number of months.
Mr Binder said he didn't expect any job cuts would be made in the near future.
"I wouldn't anticipate any job cuts with the direct services to residents," he said.
Mr Binder said staff had responded positively to the news of the merger.
"The staff are really positive - I think they are keen to have some stability and have some certainty about the future," he said.
Mr Binder said residents had also responded positively to the news.
He said Respect Group was keen to attract more doctors to Lyndoch Living's medical centre, which had three doctors and three registrars.
"We hope to attract more doctors to address the needs of the community," Mr Binder said.
It was also announced Gunditjmara Aboriginal Cooperative had bought Lyndoch Living's primary health centre.
Medical appointments will commence at the new centre from July 1.
