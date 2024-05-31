'Moving forward': your morning news

It's the weekend!
The rural hamlet of Kirkstall was rocked in 2022 when notorious criminal Kevin Knowles and a side-kick were gunned down in a double-murder/suicide. Knowles, according to locals, had many living in fear. Following his death, it emerged his house on a nice bush block had been built without permits. Senior journalist Andrew Thomson reports that block of land is now up for sale. Agent Dom Bushell said "the community wants to move forward and we'll assist in the process". You can read more below.
Port Fairy's Belfast Aquatics and the state education department have been fined a total of $180,000 over safety breaches after eight-year-old Cooper Onyett drowned at the pool while on a school camp. Judge Claire Quin said the penalties were "in no way reflective of the value of Cooper's life".
It's another big weekend of footy and netball across the region. Panmure veteran Sam Mahony notches up game 250 while South Warrnambool export George Stevens is looking to enhance his chances of an AFL debut with Geelong when he plays with the Cats' VFL side this afternoon. You can read more below.
