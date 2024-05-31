'Moving forward': your morning news

The rural hamlet of Kirkstall was rocked in 2022 when notorious criminal Kevin Knowles and a side-kick were gunned down in a double-murder/suicide. Knowles, according to locals, had many living in fear. Following his death, it emerged his house on a nice bush block had been built without permits. Senior journalist Andrew Thomson reports that block of land is now up for sale. Agent Dom Bushell said "the community wants to move forward and we'll assist in the process". You can read more below.

