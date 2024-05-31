For the love of the club: Champion Bulldog honoured to pull on jumper

Win, lose or draw, the most enjoyable part of Sam Mahony's week is when he gets the opportunity to pull on the famous Panmure jumper on a Saturday afternoon.
The privilege of playing alongside his best mates and representing his community with pride isn't lost on the Timboon-based dairy farmer.
For all he's achieved throughout his glittering senior career - four best and fairest awards, two premierships as captain and selection in the league's team of the year - it's those relationships that stick in his memory.
The loyal Bulldog, who led the club to 2012 and 2013 premiership glory, will notch up a special milestone on Saturday, June 1 against Allansford when he plays his 250th senior match for the club.
"Playing 250 games is probably a reflection on the club more than anything, it's just a wonderful place to be with some great people involved," he told The Standard.
"I'm very lucky to have been involved in some great team success along the way but more importantly I've made some great friendships.
"I've got three young kids now and they've all got their own friendships at the club, it's just great to be involved here."
Mahony said the Panmure community was a tight-knit one which meant the world to him.
"You're working flat out during the week and you get to a Saturday and it's a bit of an outlet for us and the community," he said.
"I'll play for as long as I can. The people you meet along the way are what matters the most and getting to see everyone each week is awesome. It's the highlight of the week, getting to a Saturday and having a kick."
The champion footballer said he was still feeling like he was making a strong contribution and is coming off a six-goal haul against South Rovers after being injected into attack.
"I played basically as a midfielder in my earlier days and as it happens time does catch up, I wouldn't say I've ever really been quick," he said.
"You're not as quick as you once were and there are younger players coming through who deserve their chance so for me I'm just happy to play with the boys, wherever that might be."
Mahony said it was a big test for his side against one of the premiership favourites away from home.
"In the last few rounds we've played the likes of Merrivale and Russells Creek and we've played some solid games without getting over the line, this week'll be no different," he said.
"We'd love to be able to sneak into the bye with a big win against Allansford."
