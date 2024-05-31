Saputo opening price offers $8 to $8.15kgMS - significant drop for dairy farmers

Saputo Dairy Australia has announced to suppliers its opening weighted average milk price of $8.00 to $8.15 per kilogram of milk solids for exclusive supply in the 2024-25 season.
That's well down on a price of about $9.50 for the previous 12 months, but probably a fraction above doomsday predictions.
South-west dairy insider and former Warrnambool Cheese and Butter factory chief John McLean said the opening price would be a cause of concern.
He said there were certainly hopes the opening price was higher.
"It's in line with the predictions, but that won't be much consolation for farmers," he said.
"With high feed costs and a range of other rising expenses, dairy farming is no different to many other businesses.
"We are seeing companies going bust every day in the media, with the high cost of insurance, fuel and power."
SDA's milk prices for exclusive supply are available to suppliers in the south-west, northern region, South Australia, Gippsland and Tasmania.
"Our opening milk price factors in ongoing global market volatility due to subdued demand, as well as greater variability in domestic markets and anticipated market returns," SDA's director of milk supply and planning Kate Ryan said.
"As we see more market certainty, we would expect to review our prices during the year.
"SDA's strong business position supports us paying a premium above current commodity price returns. This is due to business efficiencies achieved over recent years, including network optimisation initiatives taken to strengthen our competitiveness, reduce costs and ensure higher utilisation through our facilities.
"As part of SDA's long-term commitment to the Australian dairy sector, we continue to support our farmers' growth and business success with a range of ongoing specialised services and programs, while also investing in our operations, in the industry and in our regional communities."
The milk prices quoted above are a weighted average across SDA's supply base.
Milk prices achieved at an individual farm level will vary based on specific milk supply circumstances.
