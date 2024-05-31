City's new basketball court comes with a little extra fun for kids

A $95,000 basketball half-court at Lake Pertobe is now open to the public - the final project to be completed under a special Warrnambool City Council fund.
As well as basketball, the court also caters for four-square, hopscotch and ladder runs.
The need for the court was identified in the Lake Pertobe masterplan, and aims to provide children, teenagers and adults with a space to engage in casual sport in the precinct.
Crs Otha Akoch and Richard Ziegeler put their basketball skills to the test at the official opening of the new court on Friday, May 31, 2024.
Cr Akoch said the new basketball court was good for the community and visitors.
The $95,000 for the court came from the council's small infrastructure fund which councillors earlier this month voted to end, with some labelling its loss "disappointing".
Since it was created in the 2014/15 budget, $2.87 million has been allocated to projects across Warrnambool through the fund.
But with the return to a ward system for the next council election in October, and based on advice from the Victorian Auditor General, the fund had to cease.
