The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Tackle Shack: Flat seas make for ideal fishing conditions

By Corey McLaren
Updated May 31 2024 - 12:14pm, first published 12:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janaka Kandage with a nice tiger trout from Lake Purrumbete. Pictures supplied
Janaka Kandage with a nice tiger trout from Lake Purrumbete. Pictures supplied

Last week saw some excellent conditions for fishing especially offshore where the sea became flat and near mirror glass.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.