Netball wrap: Two-pronged attack stands up, midcourt pressure crucial

AN ability to apply midcourt pressure was crucial in helping a Hampden league netball rival get the edge on its opponent - on the court and on the ladder.
Cobden, sitting second, improved its record to 6-2 after accounting for North Warrnambool Eagles (5-3) on Saturday, June 1.
The Bombers won "an important game to see where we are sitting at this point of the season", 61-57 at Cobden Recreation Reserve.
Cobden coach Sophie Hinkley, who was rapt to use all 10 players at her disposal, said negating the Eagles' scorers was crucial.
"Chelsea Quinn I think missed one goal for the day and just shot from anywhere," she said.
"It was important for us to put the work in before it was getting to the goal ring.
"We are very lucky we do have very strong midcourters and they did a great job of applying some defensive pressure down the court to make sure we weren't relying on rebounds."
Warrnambool, now fifth on the ladder with five wins and three losses, made it three victories in a row with a 60-44 result against Terang Mortlake at Reid Oval.
Blues coach Kate Lindsey, who described it as "a real danger game", was thrilled with her side's attacking combination of Belle Baker (goal attack) and Eva Ryan (goal shooter).
"Bella played a really smart game. I spoke to her during the week about her leadership down in that attack end and taking that pressure off Eva," she said.
"To have two goalies who are shooting high volume is what we want. When Eva was being double-teamed, she (Baker) really stood up and got that really beautiful sweep that she does, she got that ball in front and her finish on front was fantastic.
"There is no player that is dominating, it just gives us a two-pronged attack which is really important."
Baker, who can also play midcourt, said she enjoyed working alongside Ryan.
"(We're) really understanding how each other works and we're really developing our game this year with Kate," she said.
"She's great giving us a few tips. I really love it in there (in goals). It's a different game from wing attack but I really enjoy the different variety."
Lindsey said Terang Mortlake was a side which never relented.
"I felt like we were always in control but then there were lapses where they got on a run-on for five minutes and all of a sudden it gets under that 10-goal margin," she said.
"That is where players can tighten up a little bit and the pressure builds. I was really proud of them just to continue to push through."
In other round eight games, two-time reigning premier South Warrnambool responded from a rare loss, beating Port Fairy 89-33, Camperdown downed Portland 46-34 and Koroit overcame winless Hamilton Kangaroos 59-34.
