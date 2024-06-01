Boom recruit's big say as side jumps into Hampden league top five

THE Hampden league's most-hyped recruit is making his presence felt.
Warrnambool's Ben Cunnington, playing out of the goal square, was a handful for Terang Mortlake, kicking five goals in the Blues' 15.13 (103) to 10.15 (75) win at Reid Oval on Saturday, June 1.
The former AFL inside midfielder could have kicked more if not for wayward kicking and an unselfish nature as he tried to bring his teammates into the play.
Warrnambool coach Dan O'Keefe lauded Cunnington's performance in what was the Blues' most important result of the season to date.
"He would've given five (goals) off. I think he's actually leading the league in assists this year and he's also scoring himself now," he said.
"He is a very unselfish player and we've actually encouraged him to be a bit more selfish because he can execute so well."
The Blues jumped two spots on the ladder - and leap-frogged Terang Mortlake in the process - after improving their win-loss record to 4-4.
They now sit above the Bloods and Cobden on percentage.
"I think both clubs probably built this game up because we're middle-tier teams," O'Keefe said.
"If we had have lost this one, we'd have actually fallen back a fair bit so in terms the season and where both clubs are at, it was a really important game."
The Blues' ball movement was impressive as was their ability to pressure the Bloods' talented line-up.
"We knew we needed to recruit some good ball users and we've done that particularly in the back half between Taylem (Wason), Fletcher Timms and Anthony McCarthy...and we feel like we've added some different method to the way we position ourselves to help our ball movement move more freely," O'Keefe said.
"And for a fair chunk of this year already it's proven to be really helpful for us and we can put scores on the board."
Warrnambool, which also benefitted from wingman Austin Steere's run and Dan Weymouth's ruck work, was two points down at quarter-time and had edged in front by 11 at half-time.
A five-goal to two third term gave them a 29-point buffer at the final change.
Warrnambool forward Luke Cody provided dash through the middle and kicked the opening goal of the fourth term before a revved up Terang Mortlake booted four consecutive majors and slashed the margin to just eight points some 18 minutes in.
The Blues rallied, kicking the last three goals of the match.
"They threw everything at us in that last quarter," O'Keefe said.
"Ryley Hutchins is a serious player and in the last quarter they were blocking and screening for him and he got off the chain a few times but I thought we did a good job on Ryley at stoppages for most of the day.
"We had Lochie Worden come in and play a role on him and we thought he did a really good job."
Terang Mortlake coach Lewis Taylor said the Bloods, who have lost consecutive matches, were "a bit flumbly at times".
"We went through patches where we did a lot right today," he said.
"Warrnambool put a lot of pressure on but I just thought at times we needed to be a bit more composed.
"I thought we didn't give up which was pleasing but we just have to put in work in on the track, look to next week and try and bounce back before the bye.
Blues midfielder Darcy Graham was a late omission with an ankle concern with Ryan Warfe taking his place.
Bloods duo Jarryd Hay and Darcy Hobbs both suffered leg injuries.
