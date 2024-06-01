Around the grounds: Hampden league round eight results

SENIORS
Koroit 1.5 4.7 6.10 10.12 (72)
Hamilton Kangaroos 2.0 4.4 8.6 10.6 (66)
GOALS: Koroit Saints Seniors: J.Neave 2, T.Byrne 2, C.Byrne 2, D.O'Keefe 1, T.Baulch 1, C.Nagorcka 1, M.Bradley 1; Hamilton Kangaroos Seniors: H.Douglas 5, L.Barnes 1, D.White 1, R.Sigley 1, B.Hicks 1, W.Povey 1
BEST: Koroit Saints Seniors: C.Byrne, T.Byrne, T.Baulch, D.Mooney, J.Block, A.Campbell; Hamilton Kangaroos Seniors: J.English, H.Douglas, C.Whyte, C.Pither, L.Barnes, H.McGinley
South Warrnambool 4.4 8.5 14.9 18.11 (119)
Port Fairy 0.0 2.4 4.5 4.7 (31)
GOALS: South Warrnambool Roosters Seniors: S.Beks 5, S.Kelly 4, D.Nicholson 2, J.Dye 2, O.Smith 1, P.Anderson 1, W.Owen 1, J.Folkes 1, B.Osborne 1; Port Fairy Seagulls Seniors: J.Nelson Hill 1, C.Harwood 1, O.Pollock 1, I.Martin 1
BEST: South Warrnambool Roosters Seniors: S.Kelly, S.Beks, D.Nicholson, M.McCluggage, H.Lee, W.Owen; Port Fairy Seagulls Seniors: J.Nelson Hill, I.Martin, J.Bartlett, O.Pollock, M.Sully, L.Gunning
North Warrnambool Eagles 4.6 6.8 7.10 9.13 (67)
Cobden 0.0 4.1 6.2 10.4 (64)
GOALS: North Warrnambool Eagles Seniors: D.Parish 2, C.Grundy 2, A.Wines 2, A.Noske 1, H.Cobb 1, J.Grundy 1; Cobden BOMBERS Seniors: A.Armstrong 3, B.Mahoney 3, K.Baker 2, B.Berry 1, H.Robertson 1
BEST: North Warrnambool Eagles Seniors: J.Bermingham, M.Barlow, L.Wines, A.Wines, B.Jenkinson, L.Wines; Cobden BOMBERS Seniors: J.Hutt, K.Baker, T.Auckland, C.Koroneos, J.Hickey, A.Armstrong
Warrnambool 3.2 6.4 11.9 15.13 (103)
Terang Mortlake 3.4 4.7 6.10 10.15 (75)
GOALS: Warrnambool Blues Seniors: B.Cunnington 5, J.Turland 2, J.Bell 2, T.Ludeman 2, L.Cody 2, J.Turland 1, J.Wells 1; Terang Mortlake Bloods Seniors: R.Hutchins 3, J.Arundell 2, N.Roberts 1, D.Hutchins 1, M.Lower 1, H.Roberts 1, X.Vickers 1
BEST: Warrnambool Blues Seniors: B.Cunnington, D.Weymouth, T.Wason, J.Bell, T.Ludeman, J.Turland; Terang Mortlake Bloods Seniors: R.Hutchins, K.Johnstone, S.Carlin, A.Moloney, M.Lower, X.Vickers
Camperdown 2.6 5.12 7.15 12.21 (93)
Portland 3.1 6.3 7.6 8.10 (58)
GOALS: Camperdown Seniors: S.Gordon 3, E.Guthrie 2, J.Dundon 2, M.Field 1, H.Sumner 1, D.Absalom 1, N.Jones 1, T.Baker 1; Portland Tigers Seniors: J.Wilson 5, W.Hunter 2, G.Kissane 1
BEST: Camperdown Seniors: E.Guthrie, M.Field, J.O'Neil, D.Absalom, T.Baker, L.O'Neil; Portland Tigers Seniors: B.Malcolm, J.Wilson, B.Uebergang, C.Piergrosse, T.Jennings, W.Hunter
RESERVES
Camperdown 3.2 7.6 8.8 12.11 (83)
Portland 1.2 1.3 2.5 6.7 (43)
GOALS: Camperdown Reserves: I.Stephens 4, T.Fitzgerald 4, F.Lucas 2, T.Love 1, A.Royal 1; Portland Tigers Reserves: W.Oakley 2, B.McDowell 1, M.Pass 1, P.Baust 1, A.Orchard 1
BEST: Camperdown Reserves: B.Conheady, L.Mahony, J.Muddle, M.Sinnott, F.Lucas, I.Stephens; Portland Tigers Reserves: Z.Stuchbery, B.McDowell, W.Oakley, D.Sharp, A.Sealey, T.Smith
South Warrnambool 6.4 11.9 17.11 23.14 (152)
Port Fairy 1.0 1.0 1.1 1.1 (7)
GOALS: South Warrnambool Roosters Reserves: K.Eagleson 6, D.Hawkins 3, S.Brown 2, F.Wilkinson 2, T.Freitag 2, J.Bermingham 2, J.Lee 2, D.Thornton 1, H.Black 1, M.Wollermann 1, W.O'Sullivan 1; Port Fairy Seagulls Reserves: L.Williams 1
BEST: South Warrnambool Roosters Reserves: K.Eagleson, D.Hawkins, P.Doukas, J.O'Sullivan, T.Freitag, D.Thornton; Port Fairy Seagulls Reserves: L.Williams, J.Taynton, T.Hutchins, J.van der Aa, H.Boyd-Walsh, O.Blake
Koroit 4.3 5.6 6.11 8.14 (62)
Hamilton Kangaroos 1.2 3.2 3.4 6.5 (41)
GOALS: Koroit Saints Reserves: ; Hamilton Kangaroos Reserves:
BEST: Koroit Saints Reserves: B.Keane, B.Ross, J.Mclachlan, X.Kiensrod, J.Purcell, J.Turner; Hamilton Kangaroos Reserves: H.Plush, O.Linke, A.Martin, J.Anthony
Cobden 1.0 3.3 7.6 10.9 (69)
North Warrnambool Eagles 2.3 3.4 4.4 5.5 (35)
GOALS: Cobden Reserves: J.Worboys 4, B.Mottram 2, N.Kemp 2, T.Spokes 1, B.Green 1; North Warrnambool Eagles Reserves: J.Burke 2, S.Shiells 2, H.Wines 1
BEST: Cobden Reserves: J.Hutt, T.Mahony, J.Worboys, M.Clarke, L.Hickey; North Warrnambool Eagles Reserves: J.Hamilton, J.Higgins, L.Rentsch, S.Worden, B.Gedye, I.owen
Warrnambool 1.2 3.4 3.9 5.11 (41)
Terang Mortlake 0.3 1.4 1.6 3.9 (27)
GOALS: Warrnambool Blues Reserves: A.Lowe 2, H.Morgan-Morris 1, N.Turland 1, C.Hoffmann 1; Terang Mortlake Bloods Reserves: C.Crawley 1, J.Lehmann 1
BEST: Warrnambool Blues Reserves: L.Lilley, D.Hoffmann, A.Lowe, B.Turland, C.Hoffmann, H.Morgan-Morris; Terang Mortlake Bloods Reserves: M.Arundell, J.Harris, J.Lee, T.Arundell, L.O'Connor, H.Roberts
UNDER 18S
Hamilton Kangaroos 5.0 8.5 12.9 18.11 (119)
Koroit 0.0 0.3 2.4 3.6 (24)
GOALS: Hamilton Kangaroos U18: E.Mcshane 6, C.Field 5, B.Phillips 3, T.Calvert 1, A.Hintum 1, Z.Elliott 1, J.Martin 1; Koroit Saints U18: T.Waterson 1, T.Warburton 1, L.McCosh 1
BEST: Hamilton Kangaroos U18: C.Field, H.Fitzgerald, B.Phillips, E.Mcshane, A.Porter, W.Walter; Koroit Saints U18: R.Parsons, T.Waterson, D.Fowler, D.Smith, M.Mills, L.McCosh
Warrnambool 3.4 5.4 8.6 10.8 (68)
Terang Mortlake 1.1 1.6 2.6 7.9 (51)
GOALS: Warrnambool Blues U18: J.Dowling 2, H.Martell 2, R.Barnes 1, M.Mentha 1, H.Mcgovern 1, T.Bolden 1, S.Carter 1, H.Hoffmann 1; Terang Mortlake Bloods U18: C.Kenna 3, H.Hobbs 2, J.Fowler 1, B.Odonohue 1
BEST: Warrnambool Blues U18: S.Carter, T.Bolden, J.Chatterton, N.Brereton, H.Martell, T.Burns; Terang Mortlake Bloods U18: C.Kenna, H.Hobbs, T.Vickers, W.ochieng, B.Odonohue, J.Fowler
Cobden 2.3 3.5 6.6 7.11 (53)
North Warrnambool Eagles 0.2 3.4 5.5 5.7 (37)
GOALS: Cobden U18: B.Buck 3, B.Foster 2, F.Darcy 2; North Warrnambool Eagles U18: A.Watson 1, T.Hunter 1, H.Watson 1, L.Grundy 1, H.Wines 1
BEST: Cobden U18: J.Robertson, P.Walsh, G.Walsh, C.Walsh, B.Foster, B.Buck; North Warrnambool Eagles U18: T.Hunter, H.Wines, Z.Everall, R.Baulch, A.Watson, L.Grundy
Portland 2.0 5.1 7.3 10.5 (65)
Camperdown 2.1 4.2 5.6 7.7 (49)
GOALS: Portland Tigers U18: K.Vallance 3, A.Impey 2, N.Johnson 2, T.Burns 1, K.Seitz 1, J.Payne 1; Camperdown Magpies U18: B.Stephens 2, T.Love 2, M.Sinnott 2, D.Vick 1
BEST: Portland Tigers U18: K.Jones, T.Burns, K.Vallance, A.Impey, J.Tunstall, N.Johnson; Camperdown Magpies U18: B.Stephens, M.Sinnott, D.Vick, A.Conheady, T.Cunningham, C.Kempton
South Warrnambool2.1 6.2 9.6 12.12 (84)
Port Fairy 1.2 2.6 2.7 3.8 (26)
GOALS: South Warrnambool Roosters U18: S.Stacey 4, L.Chadderton 3, R.Lucas 2, W.Blythe 1, P.Sell 1, H.Cross 1; Port Fairy Seagulls U18: R.Riordan 1, L.Carmichael 1, J.West 1
BEST: South Warrnambool Roosters U18: J.Kelson, R.Lucas, S.Stacey, M.Porter, A.Armitstead, H.Owen; Port Fairy Seagulls U18: J.West, J.Lee, B.Dwyer, J.Fitzsimmons, D.Kelly, R.Riordan
For all round two netball scores, please visit Play HQ.
OPEN
South Warrnambool 24 50 72 89
Port Fairy 6 13 23 33
BEST, South Warrnambool: Emma Buwalda, Hollie Phillips, Ally O'Connor; Port Fairy: Jessika Tobin-Salzman, Jemmah Lambevski, Tilly Balmer.
GOALS, South Warrnambool: Hollie Phillips 49, Emma Buwalda 20, Meg Carlin 20; Port Fairy: Jessika Tobin-Salzman 27, Emma Stacey 4, Jessica Swarbrick 2.
Camperdown 12 24 38 46
Portland 7 17 25 34
BEST, Camperdown: Lily Eldridge, Sophie Conheady, Matilda Pollard; Portland: Jasper Smith, Remy Grant, Lexie Purcell.
GOALS, Camperdown: Piper Stephens 22, Leah Perkins 18, Sophie Conheady 1, Matilda Pollard 1, Isabel Sinnott 1; Portland: Not registered.
Warrnambool 17 34 47 60
Terang Mortlake 12 24 33 44
BEST, Warrnambool: Isabella Baker, Matilda Fitzgerald, Eva Ryan; Terang Mortlake: Emma Lucas, Ava Grundy, Eboni Knights.
GOALS, Warrnambool: Eva Ryan 39, Belle Baker 21; Terang Mortlake: Jacqui Arundell 27, Eboni Knights 17.
Koroit 15 32 42 59
Hamilton Kangaroos 7 12 26 34
BEST, Koroit: Millie Jennings, Indi O'Connor, Hamilton Kangaroos: Maddox Ryan, Ella Sevior, Clare Crawford.
GOALS, Koroit: Nell Mitchell 39, Indi O'Connor 11, Molly McLaren 9; Hamilton Kangaroos: Saskia Gould 22, Clare Crawford 12.
Cobden 18 34 46 61
North Warrnambool 13 29 44 57
BEST, Cobden: Jaymie Finch, Alicia Blain, Lara Taylor; North Warrnambool: Maddison Vardy, Kate O'Meara, Skye Billings.
GOALS, Cobden: Molly Hutt 22, Jaymie Finch 20, Emily Finch 19; North Warrnambool: Skye Billings 32, Chelsea Quinn 25.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.