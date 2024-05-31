Couple forced to sell their home after months-long 'campaign of harassment'

A south-west couple subjected to a months-long campaign of harassment by a man and woman 40 years their junior have had to sell their family home.
The couple aged in their 60s detailed the profound impact the offenders had on them in a victim impact statement tendered to the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on May 31, 2024.
One of the offenders, Indya Morrell, 24, admitted stalking the couple, wilfully damaging their property and repeatedly breaching a personal safety intervention order put in place to protect them.
Her boyfriend Peter Bridgeman is expected to plead guilty to similar offences on July 10.
Both couples appeared in court on Friday.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said the offending was vindictive, deliberate and involved a targeted campaign that lasted for months and led the victims to feel their only option was to sell their home.
A police prosecutor said Morrell and Bridgeman regularly went on dates at a park located in a small rural town in the Southern Grampians Shire.
He said they drank alcohol at the park which was located a short distance to the couple's home.
The court heard the couple were told they couldn't drink in the park, sparking the months-long feud between November 2023 and March 2024.
The offending involved the victims being verbally abused and the offenders damaging their front gate, breaking a terracotta plant and throwing an empty beer bottle.
On one occasion Morrell used a white metal pole, similar to a curtain rod, to hit the gate and then one of the victims.
She hit the victim with enough force that the pole broke, the court heard.
She also told the victims she would stab them to death.
There were no injuries reported.
The couple reported the harassment to police and personal safety intervention orders were issued, prohibiting Morrell and Brigeman from remaining within 20 metres of their home.
But the court heard they repeatedly breached the exclusion order and continued to harass the victims.
Lawyer Belinda Northey, representing Morrell, said her client was diagnosed with borderline personality and post traumatic stress disorders, among other mental illnesses.
She said her client had served four days in the police cells after her arrest and before being released on bail.
Ms Northey said Morrell was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the offending, but had since stopped drinking.
However the magistrate said being drunk was "neither here nor there".
"This is not just her mindlessness reacting. This is targeted behaviour," Mr Lethbridge said.
"This was deliberate, voluntary and conscious criminal behaviour that threatened these individuals in an ongoing campaign of harassment."
Morrell will face a further plea hearing on August 9.
The magistrate ordered Bridgeman's plea be heard before him.
