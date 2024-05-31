Murder victim's Kirkstall block offered for sale

A residential block at Kirkstall owned by notorious murder victim Kevin Knowles is being offered for sale.
The complication is that the almost 2000m2 block has a house on it that does not have any permits.
Luke Williams Real Estate agent Dom Bushell agreed the property at Lot 10 Atkinson Street, Kirkstall, was well known locally.
"We were engaged by a third party to handle the sale," he said.
"The property is for sale as a residential block and and we'll listen to all genuine offers.
"The community wants to move forward and we'll assist in the process."
The 1962m2 block is listed for sale for between $245,000 and $265,000.
Advertising material says the half-acre lot is an easy 15 minute drive from Warrnambool and two minutes from Koroit providing the perfect balance of lifestyle and convenience.
"Featuring an incomplete transportable home, this is your chance to place your style and finesse on a home, minus the outlay," it says.
"Additional shedding, secure fencing and landscaping provide the perfect foundation to build your rural retreat."
The Standard previously reported the Moyne Shire Council had issued no permits in relation to the dwelling on the property.
Moyne Shire was contacted for comment, but was not available.
It seems the risk of developing the land would be with the buyer, who would have to obtain an engineer's report to seek some clarity and then pursue permits through the council.
It may be that the dwelling on the property has to be demolished and/or removed.
Mr Bushell said the listing had created significant attention.
"There's been a fair bit of interest since we listed it three weeks ago." he said.
It's a similar situation to a home built at Nirranda by Robbie Moloney which was also built without permits, seized by a bank and then sold after a long-running legal battle.
Lot 10 Atkinson Street is owned by career criminal Mr Knowles, who was shot and killed by neighbour Travis Cashmore alongside Scotts North Road on the morning of Friday, July 22, 2022.
Mr Knowles' sidekick Benny Ray was also shot and killed before Mr Cashmore took his own life.
Mr Knowles was linked to the death of five people.
In August that year a Moyne Shire spokesman confirmed the council had no permit history for the property.
Mr Knowles died without a will and it was expected a court would appoint an executor to finalise his affairs, centring around Knowles' Kirkstall property.
The Standard posed a number of questions to Moyne Shire about his property.
Those questions related to planning and building permits, certificates of occupancy, paperwork for septic and gas services and whether rates were ever paid or were still owed.
The shire spokesman confirmed there was no permits for the property.
"Council has no permit history for this property," he said.
"This is an enforcement issue and the council will discuss further with the estate at a more appropriate time.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.