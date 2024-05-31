The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Murder victim's Kirkstall block offered for sale

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 31 2024 - 1:56pm, first published 10:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The property at Lot 10 Atkinson Street, Kirkstall, is being offered for sale as a residential block.
The property at Lot 10 Atkinson Street, Kirkstall, is being offered for sale as a residential block.

A residential block at Kirkstall owned by notorious murder victim Kevin Knowles is being offered for sale.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.