The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Come clean': MP puts government on notice about proposed hospital mergers

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated May 31 2024 - 10:09am, first published 10:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MP Roma Britnell has again called on the state government to reveal whether hospital mergers are on the agenda.
MP Roma Britnell has again called on the state government to reveal whether hospital mergers are on the agenda.

Hospital mergers would have a significant negative impact on south-west residents, according to Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.