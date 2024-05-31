'Come clean': MP puts government on notice about proposed hospital mergers

Hospital mergers would have a significant negative impact on south-west residents, according to Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell.
Ms Britnell again asked Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas in parliament this week whether she could rule out mergers.
"These proposed mergers threaten to reduce the range of essential healthcare services available to our community," Ms Britnell said.
"We don't want our community members to have to drive to Melbourne or Geelong for procedures that could be performed here in our region, resulting in poorer patient outcomes and further disadvantaging regional communities."
Ms Britnell said hospital mergers were a hot topic when the South West Alliance, comprised of councils and community representatives, met with Liberal leader John Pesutto and Ms Britnell at Parliament House on Wednesday.
Mr Pesutto said he too was concerned about possible mergers.
"While no one will oppose efficiencies aimed at eliminating genuine duplication of back-office administrative services, we strongly oppose mergers driven by the government's budget failures that deny local communities access to local health services or displace health leaders best equipped to meet patient needs," he said.
Former Premier Denis Napthine said community members must fight against any proposed hospital mergers.
"I'm absolutely irate about this government's plan to amalgamate hospitals," he said.
"It will make it harder for people in rural and regional areas to access services and it will result in more premature deaths.
"We are already the poor cousin and we will be treated like the absolute third rate cousin under this plan."
Dr Napthine said the state government was proposing mergers because it was "city centric".
"South-west Victoria is one of the strongest regions economically and the state government is turning its back on it," he said.
"If there is a merger of hospitals, if you take away local independent hospitals, you will have a reduction in services, a reduction in care and you will have worse health outcomes.
"That will make it more and more difficult to attract people to come and live in country Victoria."
Minister for Health Mary-Anne Thomas hit back at Dr Napthine's comments.
"We won't be lectured by Mr Napthine who was a Minister in the Liberal National government that closed regional hospitals in Eildon, Koroit, Mortlake, Murtoa, Red Cliffs, Macarthur, Clunes, Beeac, Birregurra, Lismore, Elmore, and Waranga and privatised hospitals in Traralgon and Mildura," Ms Thomas said.
"Our track record speaks for itself - there will be no hospital closures under my watch.
"We will always support our hospitals which is why our recent budget delivers better facilities, more healthcare workers and a record investment to make sure every Victorian gets the best care, no matter where they live."
The Standard was advised the Department of Health was reviewing recommendations from an independent committee which looked at how the state government can best deliver healthcare across the state.
