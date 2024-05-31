Tough challenge awaits Warrnambool gallopers in Queensland races

WARRNAMBOOL trained gallopers Navy King and Tuvalu face tough challenges in $1 million Group 1 races at Eagle Farm on Saturday, June 1.
Navy King lines up in the $1 million Queensland Derby for Symon Wilde while the Lindsey Smith-trained Tuvalu takes his place in the $1 million Kingsford Smith Cup.
Both horses left Warrnambool on Tuesday and have settled in well to their new training bases before Saturday's black type races.
Wilde told The Standard he was worried with the wide barrier draw for Navy King in the time honoured Derby.
"We've drown barrier 13 and it's not ideal," Wilde said. "In a perfect world I would have been over the moon if we had drawn barriers one, two, three or four but that hasn't happened.
"Navy King usually runs his best races when he travels in a forward position. We're lucky to have Craig Williams riding Navy King. Craig is a world class jockey and will sum up the situation once the barriers are open."
The last start Flemington winner is a $20 chance in the early betting markets for the Derby.
Tuvalu, who won the Wangoom Handicap at the Warrnambool May Carnival tackles 11 rivals in the Kingsford Smith.
"It's a very good Kingsford Smith field but you expect that in Group 1 races," Smith said. "Tuvalu has settled in really well. He's facing a tough task under the weight-for-age scale but he deserves a crack at the Kingsford Smith after his Wangoom win. I'm quietly confident he'll be very competitive."
Bookmakers are betting $20 about Tuvalu's hopes of winning another Group 1 race.
Meanwhile, Warrnambool trainers Pat Ryan, Tom Dabernig, Daniel Bowman, Maddi Raymond, Aaron Purcell, Shane Jackson and Smith have runners on Saturday's nine race Caulfield program.
