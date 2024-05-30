Midfield move paying dividends for premiership captain as injuries bite

A Warrnambool and District league premiership captain who is used to bouncing off the half-back line is enjoying a positional switch as his side deals with key injuries.
Nirranda skipper Reagan Nutting is thriving in a pinch hitting midfield role as some of the premiership juggernaut's prime movers recover from injury.
Nutting, who works as a welder, said the losses of star midfielders John Paulin and recruit Hugh Porter in particular, as well as champion on-baller Danny Craven have provided plenty of opportunity for the top-of-the-table Blues to build their depth. Premiership ruckman Hugh Giblin is also still on the sidelines.
The Blues have been dealt with similar injury situations across the past two seasons, both of which have resulted in senior premierships.
"We've been going pretty well even though we've been struggling with injuries most weeks," he said.
"That's the good thing about having a lot of depth at the club I suppose. With a few of the injuries we've got at the minute, we're giving some blokes a few extra weeks to just themselves right.
"The bye is coming up, but we've got so many injuries our aim is just to get everyone right for the right time of the year and get them firing."
Nutting said he was enjoying spending time on the ball but admitted it had taken some adjustment.
"Being a bit fitter over the past few years certainly helps (playing midfield)," he said.
"With the injuries we've had, I've had to step up a bit and play a bit of midfield with guys like Joshy Irving who usually plays as a wing.
"It's been good I think. Playing mostly in the backline, you're looking one way most of the time. When you're playing midfield you have to look at the game from an attacking and defensive perspective so it can be difficult to get things right.
"I've enjoyed the challenge of it."
The reliable Blue said key recruits Louis Kew, Ben Dobson, Tyson Royal and the injured Hugh Porter - when available - had slotted in seamlessly to the club.
"They've all been phenomenal for us and fitted in really well," he said.
"We know how good Louis Kew is off a half-back, Dobbo is a bit of a swingman and playing wherever we need him and Tyson has been up forward and provided us with a big target, which is probably something we've lacked over the last few years."
Nutting said Porter would hopefully play after the bye after suffering an ankle injury in the opening round.
"I think he's only a few weeks away which is really exciting for us," he said.
"He's another recruit injured but getting him back soon will be good."
Another Blue to take another step up this season is Jackson Couch, who has slotted 29 goals and would be a leading contender for the Esam Medal at this point of the year. Couch has also spent a bit of time playing on-ball.
"Jacko is a genuine x-factor and so quick, no one can really keep up with him," he said.
"He's so skilful, it's great to watch to be honest."
The Blues host Old Collegians on Saturday, June 1, 2024 prior to the league-wide bye.
