Screaming motorbike wakes up city residents again

Warrnambool received a wake-up call this morning Friday, May 31, with a screaming motorbike racing around the inner city about 6am.
The more-than-likely illegal rider was hitting extreme speeds at 5.42am, 5.55am and then at 6.03am on what sounded like a road motorbike.
It's been an ongoing issue for more than 12 months and there's been targeted police strategies which have simply failed to work.
Night shifts were organised for specialist officers and although locating what are believed to be unregistered motorbikes, unlicensed riders and riders simply travelling at high speed wasn't an issue, getting them to pull over has proved almost impossible.
The riders are very aware of established escape routes through playgrounds in dead-end streets and other avenues where police vehicles cannot go.
To say it's been frustrating for police officers is an understatement.
The solution to the problem - a targeted operation involving a Victoria Police helicopter - has simply not happened.
A number of times a helicopter has been on the way but any cloud, sea mist or wind is enough to put off a flight to Warrnambool.
Add tobacco war firebombings, Melbourne youth crime gangs and youth offender joyriding in stolen cars at high speed and there's always going to be higher priorities than a few unlawful motorbike riders in Warrnambool.
In March this year police sought community help to put a stop to concerning dirt bike behaviour on a popular Warrnambool walking track.
Warrnambool police highway patrol Acting Sergeant Peter Hunter said the unit had received a number of complaints about dirt bikes being ridden at all times of the day and night along the Russells Creek walking track between Garden Street and Laverock Road.
A man who lives near Brierly reserve, who asked not to be named, previously told The Standard he regularly saw someone driving a dirt bike in the area at night with no lights.
"Occasionally (they are) with a passenger. They can be heard travelling at speed both through the reserve and down the Russells Creek path," he said.
In April Acting Senior Sergeant McRae said police had been targeting illegal motorcycle riders in the city in recent weeks after a number of reports to police.
"There's been some appalling behaviour reported by members of the community involving off-road and unregistered motorbikes being ridden around the streets of Warrnambool," she said.
"In particular we would like either CCTV footage or mobile phone images of the offending riders."
This morning the motorbike rider was using main roads with Mortlake Road, Moore Street, Queens Road and Botanic Road favourite routes.
A guess of the motorbike's speed would be 150kmh on what are 50 or 60kmh roads.
Anyone with information about unlicensed, unregistered or speeding riders is requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
