Need for speed: Contested Cat working towards dream AFL debut

EMERGING footballer George Stevens isn't one to sit idle.
The South Warrnambool export - just seven months into his AFL career - is working diligently on enhancing his speed as he works towards a debut in Geelong's famous blue and white hoops.
Stevens, 19, is averaging 20 disposals a game for the Cats' in-form VFL side, playing as an inside ball-winner.
He is refining areas of his game which will help him push for a spot at the top level, particularly speed from the contest and finding different levels of acceleration when games open up.
"My strength has always been my football skills - my kicking and hand-balling ability is probably what got me drafted," Stevens told The Standard.
"As you go up in each level of footy and even watching it, you notice how the pace gets faster and faster.
"With all the resources we have here I am continually trying to work on that and bring it out of my game a bit more."
Stevens, who featured in South Warrnambool's 2023 Hampden league premiership just two months before he became a Cat, said it was a challenge which required patience.
"It is very hard. Some people are born with it - we have the likes of Max Holmes, the son of an Olympic champion. You just look and shake your head and think 'I wish I had that'," he said.
"You have to do a lot of training, in the gym mainly. It sort of comes from doing a lot of power exercises and also just training your mind a little bit, getting out on the field and practising change of speed.
"You sort of train habits in your mind for in games, not to just cruise at one speed the whole game but back your instincts in, because you've trained it a lot, to change your speed."
Stevens has already noticed improvements on match days and is "trying to use my power and speed to defend and also get hard forward and create attacking opportunities".
He doesn't have to look far for advice on how to improve his output.
Three-time Brisbane premiership-winning midfielder Nigel Lappin is on the Geelong coaching staff while captain Paddy Dangerfield is "good at reaching out and checking in on me".
"He (Lappin) has spent 15-odd years here through a range of different roles but he's a development coach now and he's been unbelievable for me," Stevens said.
"Him and I have a pretty close relationship, we're pretty honest with each other. He's got a wealth of knowledge, playing in a pretty successful side for Brisbane through those years and then coming straight to Geelong and being a coach during some pretty successful teams here as well."
Stevens - coming off a career-high 28-disposal performance against VFL rival GWS Giants - said being a part of the AFL was all he'd hoped for and more.
"You just park your car everyday and there's the big Cats logo at the stadium. We're very fortunate our (training) facility is at GMHBA (Stadium)," he said.
"Walking in everyday knowing it's your job just excites me. It's funny, I probably love footy more now than I did before I got drafted.
"I knew it was a professional environment and it's a business but just how many resources you do have at the footy club (is an eye-opener). There's a lot of people there to help you, whether it be dietitians or media managers."
The teenager is living with a host family on a hobby farm in Ceres with Western Australian ruckman Mitch Edwards, who was part of Stevens' draft class.
Joining a club just two hours from his Warrnambool home has been an added bonus for Stevens.
"The boys stitch me up about getting home a little bit too much," he joked.
The Emmanuel College graduate said he was grateful he could visit the south-west regularly.
"For me to play some Saturdays and get home after the game and be home for the rest of the weekend (is great)," Stevens said.
"It's awesome to stay connected to my home club in South Warrnambool. My little brother Jimmy plays and my little sister Matilda is now playing football as well."
Geelong's VFL outfit - on a six-game winning streak - plays Richmond at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday, June 1 at 3.30pm. It is a curtain-raiser to the AFL match between the two clubs.
