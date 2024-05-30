WDFNL round nine teams: Bulldogs bolstered by trio, injury clouds face clubs

A Warrnambool and District league outfit hoping to spring an upset will be bolstered by the return of three key senior players on Saturday afternoon.
Panmure will welcome back Josh Parsons, important defender Noah Keane and Brandon Bant for the clash against second-placed Allansford away from home.
Bulldogs coach Adam Courtney said his side would lose Luke Gavin (unavailable) and were undecided yet who else would come out but believed the trio would make a big difference and add depth to the team.
"Josh Parsons' last three senior games were really solid for us so it's great to have him back in and Noah Keane is an important player for us and will go down back," he said.
"Brandon is another who has played some good senior footy so we look forward to getting them in."
Courtney said his group was up to the task against one of the competition's best teams.
"We believe if we play our best footy we can be really competitive. Allansford have only lost once this year and we'll be respecting them that's for sure," he said.
"It's a big day for the club with Sam Mahony playing his 250th game as well so hopefully we can get up for him and salute him with a win."
Allansford, meanwhile, may go into its clash against the Bulldogs unchanged.
Cats coach Tim Nowell said spearhead Robbie Hare would be given until the last minute to prove his fitness after a few niggles throughout the week.
The league leading goal kicker, who has 44 goals next to his name from six matches, has missed the past two matches through suspension and is available for selection.
"It's a really big game, but every game is big for us, and we'll look to turn up with the same attitude," he said.
"We'll give big Robbie until probably Saturday but we'll just see how he goes and make the right decision.
"If we play four quarters of good footy we'll be thereabouts, but we know Panmure are a good team so we need to be at our best."
Dennington is weighing up a number of options at the selection table for its clash against Merrivale, but coach Leigh Anderson confirmed Silver Yousif would return to Euroa after playing a game on permit last week while Cyrus Fenn is out with a knee injury.
Merrivale will go into the clash unchanged, confirmed mentor Josh Sobey.
Nirranda will welcome back two key names for its clash against Old Collegians, with premiership guns Jeremy Stacey and James Willsher to return.
But the Blues have lost Jack Primmer to a hamstring injury, while star recruit Ben Dobson will miss the club's clash.
Old Collegians will be without vice-captain Declan Gleeson for the clash against the reigning premiers after suffering a hamstring injury last week.
But the Warriors will regain one of their most important players with Bailey Brooks to come back into the team after being unavailable last week, confirmed co-coach Ben van de Camp.
South Rovers have one confirmed change at this stage with important player Kye Brereton to return for Darby Walsh.
Lions coach Luke Kenna said Thursday night's main session would determine whether the side would lose or gain any more for the winnable clash against Timboon Demons.
Timboon Demons, who will be looking to break through for their second win of the season will have four changes.
The Demons will welcome back experience and a touch of class with Ben Newey, Balun Cumming, Eben White and Bobby Gristede to return for the clash.
Coach Marcus Hickey, who said "there will be some other unlucky outs" confirmed Isaac Bedgoode was out at this stage.
**All teams are as supplied by clubs
Merrivale Seniors v Dennington Seniors
Merrivale Seniors
B: W.Lenehan, J.Lenehan, S.Barnes
HB: E.Barker, F.Atchison, J.Britton
C: O.Doukas, O.Watson, H.Owen
HF: R.McConnell, M.Hausler, H.Gurry
F: J.Wilson, N.Krepp, J.Neave
R: J.Henderson, M.Sandow, S.Gleeson
Int: J.Mahony - Gilchrist, B.Bell, R.Barling, C.Mcdonald
Dennington Seniors
B: L.Pearson, T.noonan, B.Barton
HB: M.Clark, J.Shircore, B.Thornton
C: C.Fenn, L.Campbell-Gavin, J.Turner
HF: J.Garner, T.Noonan, J.Blackney-noter
F: A.Keen, H.Ponting, J.Keay
R: B.Baker, T.Fitzgerald, F.Rowe
Int: T.Moana, D.Davidson, D.Hoye, D.Threlfall
Russells Creek Seniors v Kolora-Noorat Seniors
Russells Creek Seniors
B: J.Askew, R.Cooke, N.Edge
HB: G.McLeod, S.Alberts, B.Rudland-Castles
C: P.Brady, J.Chatfield, S.Brady
HF: Z.Timms, C.Templeton, T.Smith
F: J.Chatfield, M.Rook, J.Chatfield
R: L.McLeod, B.Harrington, D.Burns
Int: C.Hoye, R.Miller, B.Hewett, K.Smith
Kolora-Noorat Seniors
B: G.Beasley, N.Marshall, J.Evans
HB: J.vaughan, C.Scanlon, S.O'Connor
C: A.Robertson, J.Aitken, J.Carlin
HF: N.Castersen, E.Wyss, C.Kavanagh
F: L.Cahill, J.Wallace, J.Dwyer
R: T.Glennen, B.Carlin, A.Kenna
Int: T.Kenna, M.Wyss, C.Scanlon
Nirranda Seniors v Old Collegians Seniors
Nirranda Seniors
B: T.Dalton, C.Wagstaff, L.Weel
HB: R.Nutting, M.Lloyd, B.Harkness
C: J.Lenehan, D.Willsher, L.Irving
HF: J.Stacey, B.Kew, D.Philp
F: J.Lee, J.Couch, J.Willsher
R: L.Kew, T.Royal, J.Irving
Int: B.Croft, T.Coates, M.Primmer
Old Collegians Seniors
B: J.Bateman, N.Wallace, S.Walker
HB: H.Hall, M.Petherick, E.Dempsey
C: S.Good, C.Duro, J.Brooks
HF: N.Dawson, J.Cleaver, G.Bond
F: N.Forth, J.Mckinnon, I.Williams
R: J.Wallace, C.Barby, J.Cust
Int: B.Brooks, L.Edwards, O.Noonan
South Rovers Seniors v Timboon Demons Seniors
South Rovers Seniors
B: B.Bushell, B.Oates, C.Mailes
HB: R.Mentha, S.Wilde, T.Bishop
C: M.Edwards, S.Williams, A.Grant
HF: J.Bell, F.McCoy, D.Cox
F: S.Nicolson, K.Brereton, S.Barker
R: B.Goodall, K.Lenehan, J.Morton
Int: A.Laidler, E.Boylan, L.Ryan, L.Wilde
Timboon Demons Seniors
B: L.Smith, S.Newey, E.Gaut
HB: L.Alsop, C.Trotter, A.Hunt
C: L.Rosolin, R.Couch, K.Delaney
HF: M.Angus, R.Ziegelaar, N.Deppeler
F: D.Bridgewater, M.Gristede, B.Cumming
R: B.Newey, M.Wallace, M.Hickey
Int: B.Delaney, O.Stansfield, T.Groves, J.Makin
Allansford Seniors v Panmure Seniors
Allansford Seniors
B: K.Gordon, P.Higgins, J.Kirkwood
HB: P.Drake, A.Gordon, Z.Mungean
C: J.Fedley, R.Swan, B.Hunger
HF: J.Boyle, L.Read, C.McLean
F: F.Gleeson, B.Williams, B.Edge
R: C.Day, Z.Jamieson, B.Coutts
Int: T.Knowles, K.Jans, B.Lee
Panmure Seniors
B: H.Jacobs, T.Wright, H.Fleming
HB: M.Sinnott, J.Anderson, N.Keane
C: J.Lewis, T.Gedye, T.Murnane
HF: L.McLeod, D.Meade, S.Mahony
F: J.Norton, D.Bourke, C.Bant
R: D.Moloney, T.Wright, S.Melican
Int: B.Bant, O.Baxter, J.Parsons
