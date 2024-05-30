Next step: City competition sending two sides to representative tournament

WARRNAMBOOL City Netball Association hopes its players soak up knowledge passed down to them from new coaches at the Netball Victoria Western Region association championships.
Long-time Warrnambool City organiser Marg Morgan is excited to see what mentors Renee Hanson (13 and under) and Kate Foster (15 and under) implement at the Ballarat-based tournament on Sunday, June 2.
Morgan, who is co-coaching the 15 and under squad, said the Warrnambool City teams would play in the championship division.
"New coaches with Renee and Kate will give them (the players) some different perspectives on things to learn and different ways to go about playing in a competition or a structure as well," she said.
"They have been training really well and are very receptive to what coaches have been asking them and working really solidly together."
Morgan is excited to see how the two sides fare at the representative tournament.
"It's new experiences and probably one of the steps on their netball pathways and looking to their futures so everything they gain out of training and the competition is all beneficial," she said.
Morgan said some of the players had been playing against adults in Warrnambool City's Tuesday night women's competition which would hold them in good stead at the Western Region tournament.
13 and under team: Renee Hanson (coach), Allira Askew, Amelia Barnes, Blair Forth, Sienna Johnson, Auroa Johnston-Pengilly, Emelia Kelly, Siena Kenneally, Lily Hose, Maddison Howell, Brooke Shaw. Umpire: Macey Hockley
15 and under team: Kate Foster and Marg Morgan (coaches), Ginger Butters, Gemma Crowe, Annabelle Foster, Bridie Grundy, Lucy Howland, Lottie McCosh, Ruby Koch, Olivia Mahoney, Molly Birmingham, Edith Walsh. Umpire: Sarah van Kempen
