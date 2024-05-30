The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/HFNL

Next step: City competition sending two sides to representative tournament

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
May 31 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edith Walsh, pictured playing for North Warrnambool Eagles in 2023, is part of a Warrnambool City representative side. Picture by Anthony Brady
Edith Walsh, pictured playing for North Warrnambool Eagles in 2023, is part of a Warrnambool City representative side. Picture by Anthony Brady

WARRNAMBOOL City Netball Association hopes its players soak up knowledge passed down to them from new coaches at the Netball Victoria Western Region association championships.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.