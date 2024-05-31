Hampden league's contested mark leaders on opposing sides in round eight

THE Hampden league's two leading contested marks will be on opposing teams in round eight.
South Warrnambool's Shannon Beks and Port Fairy's Matt Sully are in red-hot form.
Beks - a forward-ruckman - has clunked 30 contested marks from six games thus far in 2024 to lead the key statistic.
Defender-forward Sully has reeled in 23 from seven games. Sully also leads the competition in intercept marks with 27.
Hamilton Kangaroos forward Darcy Russell is third on the contested marks tally with 20 but has been sidelined with injury since Anzac Day and has only featured in four matches.
Port Fairy coach Dustin McCorkell said Beks and Sully, who will run out at Friendly Societies' Park on Saturday, June 1, were game-changers.
"I know when you're talking about Maskell Medals, the midfielders tend to get a lot of votes but I think you'd find those two players are probably two of the most important players in the competition for their teams," he told The Standard.
"While they might not get 30 possessions every week or get in the umpires' votes every week, they certainly have a huge impact."
South Warrnambool coach Mat Battistello echoed McCorkell's sentiment.
"We'll wait and see what particular position he (Sully) lines up in and if it's a variety of different roles I think our players will enjoy playing on one of the premium, versatile players in the comp," he said.
"Everyone down back, our mids and our forwards are probably all going to get a look at him at some point and they will embrace that challenge.
"They (Beks and Sully) might go head-to-head at some point too. I am pretty sure Shannon is not going to go back so Matt will have to come and find him. That will probably happen at some point."
Sully, who is coming off a four-goal performance against Hamilton Kangaroos and has nine goals for the season, is a player whose versatility is on show on a weekly basis.
The former VFL team-of-the-year backman has swung forward with devastating effect during his distinguished career, using his marking ability and agility at ground level to keep opposition guessing.
He is averaging 23 disposals, 4.7 inside 50s and 5.9 rebound 50s per game this season.
"We actually had a bit of a chat last night about where he plays his best football, for himself and for the team," McCorkell said.
"I think deep down he believes he's a defender. Now he's got such a big body, because he plays in front, it's hard to get around him and he's so strong in the air.
"He is such an asset to have in the back line because he not only stops opposition attacks but he also starts our attacks by marking the footy which is a big asset to have.
"I think he's playing as good as ever. Last year when it was a bit wet and muddy he was actually playing some really good football in the midfield."
Sully's output has a positive impact on his Port Fairy teammates too.
"We have a few injuries at the moment and a bit of inexperience but the way he's leading the team from the front is certainly inspiring for those players around him," McCorkell said of the Seagulls captain.
Battistello said Sully's ability to play multiple roles was a credit to him.
"We have struggled (to stop him in the past) but talking to some of the other coaches that is a pretty common theme across the board," he said.
"Our supporters probably pay particular interest given he's a part premiership player with the Roosters as well."
Battistello said Beks, who is averaging 18 disposals a game and has kicked 20 goals, had embraced the co-captaincy.
"He did miss a game through a bit of knee soreness so the fact he's stacked up those numbers has been pretty impressive," he said.
"He's been one who has been self-taught, not having elder statesmen in that role to learn off historically.
"I think he's just coming into his own now and there's still plenty of upside in Shannon. If he's not already there, he'll be one of the premium forwards in the competition."
Beks has spent the majority of his time in attacking 50 in the early part of the season.
Battistello expects him to shoulder some of the ruck load shortly.
"Because of his cricket (with Dennington) and the delayed pre-season, he hasn't spent any time in the ruck," he said.
"We love him in the ruck but it's been a bit of load management up until this point and that's maybe why we're seeing a spike in his marks inside 50 because he's spending more time there than he historically would've.
"But his fitness is building so over the next few weeks that split will start to change."
McCorkell said Beks, who was part of the Roosters' 2023 premiership team, was a player rival coaches had to put time into negating.
"He's very handy up forward but I know South likes to throw him into the ruck as well and he can get their team going when he goes around the footy," he said.
"For a big fella, he's got a high work-rate and he'll lead several times. You certainly admire him from afar and hopefully tomorrow (Saturday) we can make him have a quiet day."
South Warrnambool has made five changes for the clash with former AFL player Jay Rantall (managed), Nick Thompson, Ben Rantall, Trent Williamson (all illness) and Mitch Wollermann (omitted) sidelined.
"Jay has played two games but he'd been out 18 months with a serious injury so between us and Werribee we decided it was best he had a week off," Battistello said.
Sam Kelly and Max Irving return after being managed, while Sam Lenehan, Jaidyn Hawkins and promising teenager Sam Rhodes earned recalls to the Roosters' senior side.
Port Fairy made one change with Colin Harwood (work) replacing the injured Olly Myers.
