Footy HQ: Should there be more recognition for trainers?

It's sports reporter Justine McCullagh-Beasy here as we look ahead to another weekend of football across south-west Victoria.
Players and coaches are those in the spotlight and for good reason.
But this week The Standard shone a light on those behind the scenes.
As we know, volunteers are the lifeblood of community sporting clubs.
Russell White is one such person. The 77-year-old "just loves football" and has been a long-time trainer at numerous clubs across the Western District.
His involvement is "for the love of the game" but he would love to see trainers - the people who keep players on the park week in, week out - given more recognition.
White believes trainers should receive a medal on grand final day should their club win a premiership.
What are your thoughts? You can take our poll here.
Until next week, may the best team win.
