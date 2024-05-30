Police call for information after cannonball run on highway

Police are requesting information from the public after a newer model blue Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen in Melbourne on Wednesday, May 29, and dumped in Warrnambool.
Police allege the driver travelled at extreme speed and overtook vehicles dangerously on the Princes Highway between Melbourne and Warrnambool.
It has been estimated the driver was at times travelling at speeds well in excess of 150kmh.
Detective Acting Sergeant Derek Verity, of the Warrnambool police divisional response unit, said the blue Grand Cherokee was dumped.
That happened at 8.32pm Wednesday near the intersection of Coulstock Street and Foster Street, adjacent to Warrnambool's Albert Park and Walter Oval.
"The driver, believed to be male, exited the Grand Cherokee and was picked up at that location," he said.
"He was seen getting into a dark coloured hatch before that vehicle sped off."
Detective Acting Sergeant Verity did confirm the driver of the stolen SUV was travelling at "a very fast rate of speed" during the evening.
"We are requesting that any witnesses, particularly anyone with dash camera footage, contact the Warrnambool police station (5560 1333) or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," he said.
Anonymous information could also be provided to Crime Stoppers anonymously online.
Read more:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.