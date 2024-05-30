Editorial: We're paying a painful price for progress

The absence of trains for 10 weeks will not help that either. Since April 2023, buses would have replaced trains for more than 17 weeks. Their absence is a hefty, painful price to pay for progress. We need the works done and it is safer and quicker for workers if there are no trains running. There's no alternative. Or is there? Some people commented on our Facebook page suggesting trains could have run between Warrnambool and Waurn Ponds and then buses could have been used to ferry passengers into Geelong to connect with Melbourne trains. Was that possible? Would that be cheaper than buses bouncing along the bumpy Princes Highway west of Colac?

