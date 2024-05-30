Councillors say soil contamination fears in 'potato country' more red tape

Re-zoning farmland in west Koroit could be delayed by potentially contaminated soil.
Moyne Shire councillors went against the planning officer's recommendation at an ordinary council meeting on Tuesday, May 28, by choosing to pursue the re-zoning of 176 lots to rural living through a Planning Scheme Amendment without applying an Environmental Audit Overlay.
The C70 planning amendment is designed to implement the council's Rural Housing and Settlement Strategy, which would guide the way land is developed for housing in the shire in coming decades.
The councillors' move would have to be approved by the planning minister.
The Environmental Protection Authority had flagged the potential for soil contamination in the area, stating it needed to be addressed before re-zoning could occur.
Director of environment, economy and place Jodie McNamara on Tuesday night told councillors the minister or department would therefore likely respond by stating "the work would need to be done prior to the amendment progressing".
It comes after preliminary tests by Tetra Tech Coffey, at the recommendation of the EPA, confirmed the potential contamination of soil in the area. Land west of Koroit has historically been used for agricultural purposes, including potato farming.
Several lots continue to have small scale agricultural uses, including grazing, market gardens, pasture and cropping, and heavy machinery use.
Contaminating activities could include the commercial use of pesticides, herbicides and fungicides, biosolids application and farm waste disposal.
Each has a 'medium' potential for contamination.
But a large portion of the land is already developed, with about 145 dwellings existing across the re-zoning area.
Councillor Jim Doukas questioned why the issue was being raised now.
"Why do people now raise (this about) potato country without any issues?" he asked.
"We haven't heard of anybody getting sick."
Councillor Daniel Meade added an EAO would be "an overabundance of caution".
"Ninety-nine per cent of our land that gets re-zoned to rural living or residential obviously has been in agricultural use and had some agricultural activities performed on it in the previous however many years," he said.
"To go down the path of an EAO just because it's been farmed on is going to in my view be very detrimental for any future developments especially in and around Koroit (and) all over the shire.
"If we have a development come up in the Mortlake area this could come to the same conclusion.
"I don't want to head down this path beginning with this one ... the re-zone is what we need in Moyne Shire, what Koroit needs, more accessible blocks with a few acres on them for young families to set up."
Councillor Karen Foster agreed with Cr Meade.
"Anyone who buys there will see it's former agricultural land, so maybe, let the buyer beware."
