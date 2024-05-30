Jurors find man guilty of raping sleeping woman

A Warrnambool district man has been found guilty of raping a woman in her sleep.
A jury delivered its verdict on May 29, 2024, following a four-day trial in Warrnambool County Court.
The 33-year-old man had been staying at the victim's home in the days after they were introduced by a mutual friend in mid-2022, the court was previously told.
The woman made it clear nothing sexual would happen between them.
But 10 days into the man's stay she woke to find him close against her back and with no clothing on the lower half of his body.
The prosecution said the woman soon realised the man had sex with her while she was asleep.
The guilty verdict came less than a week after the man pleaded guilty in the same court to recklessly causing injury, damaging property and possessing methamphetamine.
That offending also took place in mid-2022.
Court documents obtained by The Standard revealed the victim had sought assistance to get the man to leave her home prior to the offending as their relationship had deteriorated to the point she felt unsafe.
The man was remanded in custody and will face the court again for a plea hearing on August 29, 2024.
