'Moving towards the future': reconciliation talk held at Deakin

Truth-telling, education and lived experience were central in reconciliation discussions held at the Deakin Warrnambool campus on May 30, 2024.
As part of National Reconciliation Week 2024's theme 'now more than ever' the discussion covered issues faced by First Nations people.
Gunditjmara and Wangai man Beau Warren shared his experience with the judicial system.
He said being involved in rehabilitation programs inside jail was a positive turning point in his life.
"Being incarcerated, it's not all a bad thing," Mr Warren said.
"Everyone associates jail with bad energy or, a bad juju or something like that.
"But in my case, it was probably a blessing disguise.
"I needed that at the time."
He said being able to share his lived experience to a crowd was "relieving."
"It's more comforting getting it out there, getting it off my chest," Mr Warren said.
"It's hard to tell a story when people don't want to listen.
"But being in a room full of people that want to listen is just easier."
Gunditjmara-Kirrae Whurrong man Rueben Smith said having these conversations was a chance for the broader community to gain an insight into First Nations people.
"To this day... many of our mob still feel like second class citizens on our own country," Mr Smith said.
"It's something we've just got to do sometimes... no matter how hard that story is.
"It's about truth-telling, the good, the bad, the ugly, we've got to tell everything."
Mr Smith said seeing many from the community come to the panel was an encouraging sign.
"It's all about... moving towards the future, not looking at black or white, but looking at us all living in Australia," he said.
"We're all living on this country, respect this country the way it should be."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.