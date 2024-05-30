'Keep the cash': your morning news

Happy Friday!
The rain has arrived...at last. And there's more on the way today, the first day of winter, so pack a coat and brolly when heading outdoors.
It's certainly no Powerball win but Warrnambool City Council has been told it does not need to repay $430,000 it received in a state government grant used on a new roof at the now-closed saleyards. The roof was only completed in 2020 at a cost of $969,000 but the facility was closed in December 2022 in a shock move.
Senior journalist Katrina Lovell reports more detail designs of proposed relocatable houses for key workers have been revealed. Dennington residents raised concerns at a recent public meeting about the look of what was being proposed on land west of the saleyards but now new designs have been unveiled, which seem to address feedback.
A critical expansion of Warrnambool's Emma House opened yesterday and senior journalist Jess Howard and photographer Eddie Guerrero were there. Known as the Sexual Assault & Family Violence Centre, chief executive officer Helen Bolton said the timing of the opening was more important than ever given the prevalence of violence across the region.
There's plenty happening in local footy and netball with an unassuming Cobden footballer to reach a milestone despite a broken leg and four knee surgeries. He told reporter Matt Hughes "I don't know why I'm playing to be honest", such has been the toll on his young body. Can you read more below.
