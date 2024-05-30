Hampden round eight teams: Star back, coach earmarks long-awaited return

TOP-two side North Warrnambool Eagles welcomes back a ball magnet for its road trip to face Cobden.
Ex-AFL midfielder Michael Barlow will slot into the Eagles' midfield for its round eight clash at Cobden Recreation Reserve on Saturday, June 1.
It will be his second appearance of the 2024 Hampden league season after a 42-disposal effort in round one.
North Warrnambool Eagles coach Nathan Vardy said Barlow made his teammates walk taller.
"His experience and game knowledge is really important (as) we have quite a young midfield group," he said.
Eagles veteran Tom Batten is sidelined with a foot concern and will have a scan.
"Hopefully it's not too bad, it's just about getting to the bottom of it quickly so it doesn't linger," Vardy said.
"He was a little bit sore going in (last round), played the game and it pulled up a lot worse."
Batten has kicked 14 goals from six matches this season.
"He made the switch to the forward line last year which revitalised his career a little bit, obviously Tom's getting on a little bit," Vardy said.
"He's had a good start to the year. He's one of those blokes who hits the contest hard and creates a contest for us ahead of the ball and is getting on the end of some goals as well which is a bit of reward for his hard work."
The Eagles also brought in Lachlan Wines for Tom James.
Warrnambool has welcomed back firepower to its forward line with Luke Cody (overseas) and Harry Ryan (hamstring) to face Terang Mortlake at Reid Oval. Lochie Worden was also picked.
"We were probably extra cautious with Harry, we gave him an extra week," Blues coach Dan O'Keefe said.
The Blues' outs are Rhys Jansen van Beek, Will Lord and Jordan Foott (all omitted).
Terang Mortlake brought in defender Ben Reid (hand) for the unavailable Xavier Moloney.
"Ben just provides something a bit different. He's got speed, good skills and he can create stuff down there (in the back line)," Bloods coach Lewis Taylor said.
Taylor said VFL-listed recruit Nick Shipley, whose Sydney side has a bye, is sidelined with injury and won't make his Hampden league debut.
"He has unfortunately hurt his hamstring. I don't know how bad it is but they (Sydney) advised him it's not going to be smart to play," he said.
"It's been unlucky for us to be honest but hopefully that still plays out for us towards the back-end of the year when he can get a couple of games in later in the season."
Taylor, meanwhile, has earmarked a date for his much-awaited return from a long-term groin complaint.
He was restricted to just three matches in 2023 and is yet to play this season.
"I'll be round 10, that's my aim at the moment," Taylor said.
"I've been able to train the last two or three weeks. We have this week, round nine next week and then a bye. I will probably use that bye and come in from there."
Hamilton Kangaroos will give three under 18 players, including a debutant, a run against Koroit at Victoria Park.
First-gamer Kyle Rhook will swap between the wing and forward line. Fellow teenagers Jack Jennings and Bailey Baker also come into the Brad Thomas-coached side.
"They are knocking the door down, playing really good footy so it's just a good opportunity to bring them in and let them shine," Thomas said.
Teenager Charlie Field (under 18s), ruckman Levi Dare (Colac league) and Lachie Urquhart (reserves) are the Roos' omissions.
"Charlie is a massive talent and we're really excited with where he's going to go," Thomas said.
"He's been fantastic but we'll just let him go back (to the juniors) and let him work on a couple of areas and develop and come back in another couple of weeks."
Koroit made one change, bringing in Liam Nagle for Billy Keane.
South Warrnambool coach Mat Battistello said the Roosters would leave final selection until Friday morning as sickness flowed through the club with those ill advised to stay home from Thursday training.
Battistello said the Roosters, who host Port Fairy at Friendly Societies' Park, had no injury concerns out of their win against Camperdown in round six.
Port Fairy coach Dustin McCorkell said defender Colin Harwood (work) was the Seagulls' likely inclusion for BJ Dalton.
Camperdown will name five on the bench.
It loses two defenders for its home clash against Portland at Leura Oval.
Jake Dowell (broken finger) and Brendan Richardson (unavailable) will miss.
Midfielder Matthew Field, defender Shane Morgan and midfielder Cameron Spence will return to the side.
Portland made one change with Brett Uebergang to replace the injured Martin Curtis (ankle).
Tigers coach Lochie Huppatz said an x-ray confirmed Curtis had avoided a break but had suffered ligament damage.
South Warrnambool v Port Fairy - 2pm Saturday, Friendly Societies' Park
South Warrnambool
B: T.Williamson, I.Thomas, H.Lee
HB: P.Anderson, L.Mullen, C.Gallichan
C: N.Kol, B.Rantall, J.Henderson
HF: J.Dye, J.Folkes, J.Rantall
F: W.Owen, S.Beks, N.Thompson
R: R.Thomas, M.McCluggage, J.Saunders
Int: D.Nicholson, O.Smith, M.Wollermann, B.Osborne
Port Fairy
B: L.Gunning, J.Moloney, I.Martin
HB: D.Gunning, S.Lucardie, K.Fleming
C: L.King, C.McDonald, O.Pollock
HF: T.Macilwain, M.Ryan, Z.McKenna
F: J.Rowan, R.Mohan, R.Hall
R: M.Sully, O.Myers, J.Bartlett
Int: J.Nelson Hill, A.Fleming, B.Dalton, X.Kenna
Cobden v North Warrnambool Eagles - 2pm Saturday, Cobden Recreation Reserve
Cobden
B: T.Anderson, C.Koroneos, J.Hutt
HB: S.Thow, S.Lucas, J.Fowler
C: Z.Green, L.Herschell, J.Williamson
HF: A.Armstrong, B.Berry, H.Robertson
F: K.Baker, M.Koroneos, T.Spokes
R: T.Auckland, B.Mahoney, P.Pekin
Int: S.Darcy, L.Darcy, H.Herschell, J.Hickey
North Warrnambool Eagles
B: J.Lewis, R.Scoble, J.Johnstone
HB: A.Noske, B.Jenkinson, L.Wines
C: H.Cobb, A.Jennings, D.Bermingham
HF: F.Jones, M.Barlow, A.Wines
F: D.Parish, C.Grundy, W.Brennan
R: J.Bermingham, J.Grundy, J.Dillon
Int: L.Wines, X.Harris, T.Keast, S.McKinnon
Emg: T.James
Warrnambool v Terang Mortlake - 2pm Saturday, Reid Oval
Warrnambool
B: J.Chittick, A.McCarthy, L.Worden
HB: F.Timms, F.Radley, T.Wason
C: A.Steere, L.Bidmade, T.Ludeman
HF: S.Lampton, S.Cowling, L.Cody
F: J.Bell, J.Turland, B.Cunnington
R: D.Weymouth, J.Turland, J.Walters
Int: D.Graham, N.Hooker, H.Ryan, J.Wells
Terang Mortlake
B: M.Arundell, D.Jones, H.Roberts
HB: G.Bourke, A.Moloney, J.Arundell
C: J.Hay, F.Beasley, K.Johnstone
HF: R.Tanner, B.Reid, X.Vickers
F: N.Roberts, S.Mclean, J.Moloney
R: S.Carlin, D.Hobbs, R.Hutchins
Int: D.Hutchins, R.Buck, Z.Reeves, I.Kenna
Camperdown v Portland - 2pm Saturday, Leura Oval
Camperdown
B: L.O'Neil, J.Brooks, J.Place
HB: R.Arnold, S.Bradshaw, J.O'Neil
C: J.Dundon, M.Field, H.Sumner
HF: I.McVilly, T.Baker, S.Gordon
F: C.Lucas, P.Baker, Z.Sinnott
R: E.Guthrie, H.Sinnott, W.Rowbottom
Int: D.Absalom, N.Jones, S.Morgan, C.Spence
Emg: W.Cheeseman
Portland
B: L.Evans, P.Procter, O.Barbary
HB: C.Piergrosse, H.Kerr, D.Campbell
C: N.Nicholls, B.Uebergang, L.Huppatz
HF: G.Kissane, W.Hunter, L.Goldby
F: T.Oakley, M.England, J.Wilson
R: T.Sharp, B.Malcolm, T.Jennings
Int: K.Nicholls, H.Reynolds, B.Field, K.Johnson
Koroit v Hamilton Kangaroos - 2pm Saturday, Victoria Park
Koroit
B: A.Campbell, T.Hines, P.O'Sullivan
HB: T.Baulch, M.Petersen
C: L.Hoy, N.Whiting, C.Nagorcka
HF: J.Block, M.Bradley, D.Mooney
F: H.Noonan, W.Couch, C.Byrne
R: J.McInerney, J.Neave, J.McCosh
Int: D.O'Keefe, L.Nagle, D.Shircore, J.Coghlan West, T.Byrne
Hamilton Kangaroos
B: H.McGinley, B.Hicks, J.Donehue
HB: T.Morris, C.Pither, J.Jennings
C: L.Barnes, J.Murray, E.Knight
HF: H.Cook, C.Whyte, V.Huf
F: B.Baker, R.Sigley, H.Douglas
R: J.English, J.Whyte, W.Povey
Int: D.White, T.Hawthorne, N.Herrmann, K.Rhook
