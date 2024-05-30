The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

'Talented from a young age': Teen's journey from Warrnambool to the AFL

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated May 30 2024 - 5:00pm, first published 4:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brisbane AFL draftee Will McLachlan, pictured on Saturday lining up for goal at Reid Oval and inset, celebrating at St Joseph's Primary School in 2015 when he made the Victorian high-jump team. Pictures by Eddie Guerrero, file
Brisbane AFL draftee Will McLachlan, pictured on Saturday lining up for goal at Reid Oval and inset, celebrating at St Joseph's Primary School in 2015 when he made the Victorian high-jump team. Pictures by Eddie Guerrero, file

A rising footballer's career came full circle in Warrnambool, just days before he was drafted by an AFL club.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.