'Talented from a young age': Teen's journey from Warrnambool to the AFL

A rising footballer's career came full circle in Warrnambool, just days before he was drafted by an AFL club.
Colac's Will McLachlan, who the Brisbane Lions selected with pick six in the AFL mid-season draft on Wednesday, May 29, was lighting up Reid Oval on Saturday, May 25.
The 19-year-old forward kicked six goals for the Geelong Falcons in a 12.10 (82) to 7.4 (46) Coates Talent League win against Greater Western Victorian Rebels.
He leads the Coates Talent League goal-kicking charts this year with 24 from just five games.
Saturday's performance effectively was the last of McLachlan's glittering junior career but it wasn't his first time playing football in Warrnambool.
In fact, it was where the draftee spent his early days playing when he lived in the city with his family for four years.
McLachlan, his parents Tony and Rebecca and four siblings, relocated from Colac in 2012 when Tony, a police officer, was stationed in Warrnambool.
He attended St Josephs Primary School where he was a talented athlete, representing Victoria in the 12 years and under boys' high jump at the School Sport Australia competition in 2015.
That year he lined up for Emmanuel Hawks in the under 12 Hampden league competition and also featured in a game for Allansford under 14.5s in the Warrnambool and District league.
McLachlan's family returned to Colac in 2016, with the youngster joining Geelong league club Colac Tigers.
The midfielder won two Eagles' best-and-fairest trophies (2015 and 2019) and played 36 games for Geelong's VFL side between 2016 and 2018 while he was with Colac.
He was also runner-up in the 2019 Maskell Medal.
The Queensland-based Sam, in his fourth season with QAFL side Maroochydore, said he was "very proud" to see his brother realise his AFL dream.
"He was talented from a young age," he told The Standard.
"I think he had a bit of trouble with concussion and COVID impacted a couple of years. I'm not surprised to see it all click for him and for him to dominate."
Sam is looking forward to the shorter commute if he wants to see his brother in action.
"I was saying that to the boys, it's only an hour down the road, so I'll be able to get a few games hopefully in," he told The Standard.
"A lot of the footy boys are mad Lions supporters because the Lions are sort of the local team for most people."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.