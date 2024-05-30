New arts hub helping to put small rural community in the picture

A creative hub helping to bring new life into a former day care centre has had its future secured.
It comes after Corangamite Shire councillors renewed the Derrinallum Progress Association's lease at 31 Main Street for another eleven months. The lease was due to expire on July 31 this year.
A subcommittee of the association established The Creative Hub @31 in the building in November 2023, promoting connectivity and wellbeing through art and craft activities.
North ward councillor Nick Cole said its contribution to the small rural town had been substantial.
"This is a great little thing that's been setup," he said.
"They have workshops there for artists, all sorts of creative things happening.
"Derrinallum even has its own violin maker, he makes violin bows too, it's an amazing little area that's trying to do all sorts of different things and they're trying to sell their wares in the shops.
"I've noticed there's cars pulled up at the front quite regularly now when it's open ... it's a great little initiative."
The not-for-profit group hopes to be self-funding by generating income from the sale of its wares. The hub has been open five days a week including on days when the Derrinallum Sunday Market is open.
It's completed a successful first six months and has been able to generate a modest income from earnings on sales.
The land itself was bought by the council in 1958 and was used as a health centre for children's services. In recent years it was used as a family day care centre until March 2019 when it closed and the premises sat vacant until 2022 when it was leased as an art studio.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.