Resolution on $430k saleyards roof repayment as final auction starts

Warrnambool City Council won't have to repay any of the $430,000 grant it got from the state government to build the saleyards roof.
It could soon be sold off, following the third clearing sale at the Caramut Road site which for the first time also includes leftover items from the dumped Fun4Kids Festival.
The saleyards roof was completed in April 2021 with the city council also chipping in $540,000 to the project.
But a year later, questions about the logic of spending millions more to upgrade the rest of the ageing site resulted in a 4-3 vote of councillors to close the facility.
By the end of 2022, the gates closed for the last time on the Caramut Road facility - bringing to an end more than 100 years of agriculture history in the city.
For almost a year, the council has been in limbo about its obligations in relation to the grant money.
But the council said it had now been advised by the Victorian government that it was not seeking payment.
"We are considering options for the roof. It is most likely that the roof will be dismantled and sold," a council spokesman said.
The council is also taking the opportunity to sell of some of the Fun4Kids Festival items that are no longer needed and "taking up storage space".
"The online auction for the saleyards items presented council with an opportunity for the F4K items to find new homes while providing a return to council and ratepayers," the council spokesman said.
Fun4Kids items to be sold off include two cubby houses, loads of foam matting, chairs and tables, washing up stations and kitchen kits.
But the council has no plans to revive the children's festival.
