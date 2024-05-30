Equality campaigner: Warrnambool woman dedicated to empowering others

All community members must step up to end violence against women, according to Warrnambool's Kim Kavanagh.
Ms Kavanagh, who has been a member of Business and Professional Women's Club (BPW) South West for almost 30 years, said there had been a lot done to improve the lives of women, but more needed to be done.
"I believe that all forms of equality are important," Mrs Kavanagh said.
"Through my involvement in BPW I am proud to be part of a safe and welcoming environment offering mentoring and educational opportunities to many hundreds of local women since the club began in 1996.
"Empowering women to achieve their full potential personally and professionally is very important to me."
Ms Kavanagh joined BPW in 1995 after seeing an advertisement in The Standard.
"I joined over 100 local women at that first meeting and heard about BPW from members of the Geelong and Melbourne clubs, who had travelled to Warrnambool to share the information about this international organisation working for issues of women and children," she said.
Ms Kavanagh said BPW had a number of campaigns which focused on a number of issues.
"BPW's campaigns focus on women's rights taking action against discrimination, gender pay gap, domestic violence, child care, economic security and all areas around those topics," she said.
"The organisation has a voice to government and a seat at the United Nations."
Ms Kavanagh said she was supportive of Australian Community Media's How Many More campaign, which aims to expose and stop violence against women in the regions.
"All community members have a role to play in stamping out violence against women," she said.
Ms Kavanagh has retired as president of the south-west group, but remains a member and admissions manager on the committee of management.
She said her most significant accomplishment was leading the club through a near collapse in 2005.
At the time it only had 10 financial members.
However, member numbers are back up to about 60.
"My involvement has always been as an active participant in various aspects of the organisation at local and national levels," Ms Kavanagh said.
"I have held positions on the committee as secretary, treasurer and president, a role I held from 2005 until this year.
"These opportunities provided valuable education in the running of business meetings, conducting agendas, organising events and public speaking."
Ms Kavanagh has handed over the reins to new president Mel Curtis, who said it was an honour to take on the role and continue the legacy Ms Kavanagh had created.
"Kim is the epitome of a good president and she has been there from the very start of BPW South West.
"Her ongoing efforts to support and foster women across the region is an inspiration.
"I only hope I can continue her work to offer opportunities for advocacy, support and mentoring of women - and have some fun as well."
Ms Kavanagh encouraged women to consider joining the group.
"Whether you are looking for a way to meet new people and make friends or to have a voice at the United Nations and everything in between, you will find a welcome group of like-minded women at a BPW club like ours in Warrnambool all around the world," she said.
BPW South West meets on the first Tuesday of the month. To find out more email bpwsouthwest@gmail.com
You can also find out more from their Facebook page.
