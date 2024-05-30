The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Equality campaigner: Warrnambool woman dedicated to empowering others

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
May 30 2024 - 1:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kim Kavanagh has been a member of Business and Professional Women's Club (BPW) South West for almost three decades. Picture supplied
Kim Kavanagh has been a member of Business and Professional Women's Club (BPW) South West for almost three decades. Picture supplied

All community members must step up to end violence against women, according to Warrnambool's Kim Kavanagh.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.