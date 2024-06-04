More cattle allegedly found in lake frontage, department officials attend

Environmental officers have attended Lake Corangamite after concerns were raised about cattle welfare.
The Standard understands cows, both dead and alive, were found stuck in lake frontage at the Colac district site in late May 2024.
A spokeswoman for the Environment Protection Authority (EPA) said authorised officers conducted an inspection in Nalangil, near Lake Corangamite, on May 29, 2024.
"This action was prompted by community reports alleging improper disposal of deceased cattle and dumped rubbish," she said.
"EPA also identified some live cattle in poor health. EPA is working with Agriculture Victoria on this matter."
The spokeswoman said EPA was investigating non-compliance and would take regulatory action to ensure the site was cleaned up and the waste was lawfully disposed of.
An Agriculture Victoria spokesperson said the government department recently attended the area following "reports of animal welfare concerns for cattle".
"Agriculture Victoria takes animal welfare very seriously and responds to all allegations received in accordance with the legislation and departmental procedures," the spokesperson said on May 30, 2024.
The same issue was raised with Agriculture Victoria back in April 2019 with one resident alerting officials to escaped cattle that were stuck in lake frontage, both dead and in "poor condition".
Residents have supplied this masthead with evidence of correspondence with Agriculture Victoria, the Environment Protection Authority, and Parks Victoria in order to raise their concerns about what they say is a "failure to act".
The communication involves reports of bones and more than 20 bodies in waterways, as well as concerns about animal welfare at a Colac district property, including allegations of starving and mistreated animals dating back at least five years.
Those reports have led to an ongoing investigation which was reported by The Standard in August and September 2023, and again in February this year.
In recent months, after a notice to seize cattle was issued, Agriculture Victoria said it would be inappropriate to comment on an ongoing investigation.
