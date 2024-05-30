'Thank you Warrnambool': Woman following her dream of studying medicine

A former Warrnambool woman following her dream said none of it would be possible without the support of the south-west community.
Vanisre Manikam, 23, graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in physiology from Monash University on May 29, 2024.
She is now in her first year of a Bachelor of Medical Science and Doctor of Medicine course at Monash University's Churchill campus.
Ms Manikam said the dream of gaining entry into a medical course felt out of reach back in 2019 when she was completing year 12 at Warrnambool's Brauer College.
Her family, which includes her parents Rajasegaran Manikam and Premawathy Belasupramaniam and her brother Vella, was facing the prospect of deportation.
Mr Manikam spent $150,000 moving his family to Australia and more than $50,000 attempting to obtain permanent residency status.
However, that bid was rejected because Mr Manikam had the early stages of kidney disease.
The family's visa was about to expire, which meant Mr Manikam and his wife would no longer be able to work and support their family.
However, after a groundswell of support, the family was advised its bid to stay in Australia had been approved.
Ms Manikam said she would be eternally grateful to each and every person who helped ensure the family could remain in Australia.
However, the life-changing news was followed by disappointment for Ms Manikam, when she didn't receive the ATAR required to study medicine.
"I did not get the ATAR I wanted and I felt like all was lost, especially when someone from my previous high school told me that I 'aimed too high' given I was facing a deportation in 2019," Ms Manikam said.
"Those words did impact me and through my journey in science I had to learn how to gain confidence and faith in myself again to know that I am capable and worthy of getting into a course like medicine.
"The only reason all of this has been possible is all due to the people of Warrnambool and everyone in Australia and across the seas that have signed my petition.
"I have deep gratitude for the whole band of humanity that gathered to support my family and I. They believed in us. They believed in me, way before I made it this far and to them I hope I have delivered what I had promised."
Ms Manikam has vowed to return to Warrnambool when she completes her course.
"Wait for me Warrnambool, I'll be back," she said.
"I am really hoping to do my intern year and bonded medical placements in Warrnambool after I graduate in 2027.
"I would really love to pay back to the community through my service."
