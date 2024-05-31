The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Shock breast cancer diagnosis for Toolong woman expecting second child

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
May 31 2024 - 10:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carolyn Chisholm, pictured with her son Tavish is pregnant and has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Picture supplied
Carolyn Chisholm, pictured with her son Tavish is pregnant and has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Picture supplied

A Toolong woman who is pregnant and battling cancer has urged women to conduct regular checks of their breasts.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.