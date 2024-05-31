Shock breast cancer diagnosis for Toolong woman expecting second child

A Toolong woman who is pregnant and battling cancer has urged women to conduct regular checks of their breasts.
Carolyn Chisholm, who is 28 weeks pregnant with her second child, found a lump in her breast due to discomfort.
She initially thought it was due to an ill-fitting maternity bra.
Her husband Michael said it was only during a visit to the women's health clinic at South West Healthcare she was advised to have the lump checked out.
She was diagnosed with breast cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy at St John of God Hospital in Warrnambool.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family, who also have a two-and-a-half-year-old son Tavish.
Mr Chisholm, who works in Warrnambool, has cut back his hours to attend appointments with Mrs Chisholm and help care for Tavish.
He said the couple were overwhelmed by the support shown by the community.
"We are quite overwhelmed with the support, from our family, friends and the general community who we have interacted with," Mr Chisholm said.
"Everyone has been fantastic, offering all kinds of support and well wishes."
He said funds raised would help him take time off work when their second baby arrived.
The couple said they would be eternally grateful for the community, which had rallied around them.
"We would like to encourage people to get a check-up if something doesn't seem right.
"There are a number of avenues for support - with fantastic facilities and specialists."
Mr Chisholm said it was a relief his wife could see an oncologist at the Warrnambool cancer centre and didn't have to travel.
"We are very fortunate to have such a facility available in Warrnambool," he said.
Mrs Chisholm is expected to have her second baby delivered early - most likely at 37 weeks.
Her chemotherapy began last week but she will likely also undergo surgery.
