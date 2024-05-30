'I don't class myself as a hero': 45 years of SES service recognised

It was 1977 when Warrnambool's Gerry Billings joined the Warrnambool SES on its inaugural call out to a road crash rescue.
The newly formed team was sent to rescue a truck driver who had driven into a fence and was trapped in the cabin impaled by a pipe.
"That was a bit of a shocker for us," Mr Billings said.
"The first one, the thing that went through my mind, 'why am I doing this?'"
Miraculously due to the efforts of the SES and ambulance officers, the driver survived.
Since then Mr Billings has attended some of Warrnambool's worst disasters including Ash Wednesday, the 2005 Stingray Bay drownings, and more than 500 road crash rescues.
Mr Billings, 79, was recognised for his 45 years of service at an awards ceremony held on May 25, 2024.
He said receiving the award was a "humbling" gesture.
"I don't class myself as a hero," Mr Billings said.
"You don't join these organisations for the rewards.
"They just come along and you accept them in the manner that they're given."
Mr Billings said he first joined the service after witnessing the lack of emergency services in Warrnambool during the 1970s.
"I lost some young friends in a motor vehicle accident," he said.
"What I saw happening there to free the people, I thought there had to be a better way."
Several other members of the Warrnambool SES were also recognised for their long-time commitment to the service.
Collectively the group has served a combined 170 years.
Those honoured included Andrew Miles for 30 years, Glenn Taylor received the national medal second clasp for 25 years, Andrew Murton - 20 years and national medal, Bernadette Northeast - 20 years, Peter King national medal - 15 years, Costas Chrysopoulos - 15 years.
